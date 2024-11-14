Additionally, Vratika Gupta recently purchased a high-end apartment in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area, on the 49th floor of a luxury building complex. This lavish property, valued at over Rs 116 crore, required a stamp duty payment of Rs 5.82 crore, according to IndexTap.com.

Vratika Gupta has become one of the few women in India to own a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV, a model known as the country’s most expensive SUV, with a base price of Rs 12.25 crore that can increase with customizations. This exclusive vehicle is owned by a select few in India, including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Additionally, Vratika Gupta recently purchased a high-end apartment in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area, on the 49th floor of a luxury building complex. This lavish property, valued at over Rs 116 crore, required a stamp duty payment of Rs 5.82 crore, according to IndexTap.com.

On her LinkedIn profile, Gupta describes herself as an "Interior Designer / Fashion Designer, Die Hard Fashion Addict!! Inspired by Love: Life: Fairytales, et al." She has a strong background in fashion, having studied at NIFT and Pearl Academy of Fashion. She began her career as an Apparel Designer with Anjuman Fashions Ltd., and later, from 2009 to 2011, worked with the prestigious brand Anju Modi. Gupta transitioned to entrepreneurship in 2017 by founding Vratika & Nakul, in partnership with her husband Nakul Aggarwal.

In 2022, she launched Maison Sia, a luxury home decor store aimed at bringing global decor brands to India. Before establishing Maison Sia, she held positions as a designer and co-founder with other companies in the industry.