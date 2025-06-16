Meet woman who is a successful businesswoman and director at her family’s Rs 2,000 crore pharmaceutical company, Encore Healthcare.

Since Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant, several members of their extended families have attracted attention online. Among them is Radhika’s elder sister, Anjali Merchant, who is now going viral on social media for her elegant looks and impressive achievements. Many people have called her as beautiful as a Bollywood actress, but what stands out even more is her strong presence in the business world. Anjali is the eldest daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, a well-known and wealthy business family. She is also now Anant Ambani’s sister-in-law. Just like Radhika, Anjali is a key figure at Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., her family's pharmaceutical company, which is worth around Rs 2,000 crore. She serves as one of the Directors of the company, working alongside her sister.

Anjali has a strong educational background. She studied at The Cathedral and John Connon School, and then at Ecole Mondiale World School. Later, she went abroad to study Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management at Babson College in the USA. She also earned an MBA from London Business School, one of the top business schools in the world.

In 2020, she married Aman Majithia, an entrepreneur and the founder of the online retail brand Vataly. He is also an Associate Director at Encore Healthcare. The couple has a son.

Before officially becoming a board member in 2021, Anjali worked in different roles within her family’s company. From 2012 to 2014, she was the Marketing and Client Outreach Manager, and from 2014 to 2016, she served as General Manager – Business Development.

Anjali is also an entrepreneur in her own right. She once ran a beauty and hair treatment chain called Dryfix, and is currently a Director at Myloon Metals, showing her versatility across different industries.

Although her personal net worth isn't public, estimates suggest that the Merchant family is worth about Rs 900 crore, with her father valued at Rs 755 crore and her mother around Rs 10 crore.

Anjali’s combination of style, intelligence, and business success is earning her a well-deserved spotlight.