Anita Dongre’s rise to the pinnacle of India’s fashion industry is a story of vision, grit, and unwavering determination. From a humble beginning with just two sewing machines, she built a multi-crore empire that has redefined Indian fashion and made her one of the wealthiest and most celebrated designers in the country.

Born to a mother who stitched clothes for her children, Anita grew up watching creativity and resourcefulness at work. This early exposure sparked her interest in design and later shaped her ambition. As she observed a gap in the market for affordable, stylish clothing tailored to working women, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

With a small loan from her father and her sister by her side, Anita began her entrepreneurial journey in 1995. Operating from a modest apartment, they crafted Western wear for women. Despite numerous rejections from malls and established brands, Anita’s belief in her vision remained steadfast. Determined to create her own path, she launched her first label, AND, which marked the beginning of her ascent in the fashion world.

What started as a small venture blossomed into the renowned House of Anita Dongre, a name now synonymous with elegance and innovation. Her portfolio expanded to include multiple labels, such as Global Desi, Anita Dongre Bridal Couture, Grassroot, and Pink City, catering to diverse fashion needs from bohemian chic to eco-conscious luxury.

Today, with over 270 stores across India and revenues surpassing ₹1,000 crore as of 2023, Anita Dongre stands as a trailblazer in the industry. Recognized as India’s richest female fashion designer by Forbes, her net worth is estimated at $10 million (approximately ₹83.21 crore). Dongre’s journey exemplifies the power of resilience, passion, and a refusal to be confined by traditional boundaries. Last Diwali, she designed Diwali Barbie edition.