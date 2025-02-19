Nadia is the Chief Marketing Officer and Joint Managing Director of Parle Agro. She was born in California, brought up in Mumbai.

Indians are well familiar with Frooti, a go-to beverage for most of us. But how many of us know what went behind and who are those people responsible for the beverage’s immense popularity?

Frooti came with many firsts- Frooti revolutionized the Indian beverage industry by introducing the ‘on-the-go' concept. It was the first brand in India to be packaged in Tetra Pak and pioneered the use of PET bottles and TCA Tetra Pak.

Behind this whole revolutionary marketing scheme is Nadia Chauhan. Her strategic vision and complementary skills skyrocketed Parle Agro. She disrupted the Indian beverage market at an early age and redefined what we know as on the go drinks.

Who is Nadia Chauhan?

Nadia is the Chief Marketing Officer and Joint Managing Director of Parle Agro. She was born in California, brought up in Mumbai, and studied commerce at H. R. College. Nadia Chauhan’s father is Prakash Chauhan, Parle Agro’s Chair. Being from a high-class and successful business family who pioneered FMCG concept in India, she was destined to take the family’s legacy ahead.

She did not just land a big post in her family business; she worked hard up the ladder and from a very small age of 17 took exposure to the organisation’s operations and officially got a designated job with Parle Agro in 2003 at 17.

Coming from India’s pioneer family of FMCG business, business runs in her blood that made her passionate about it since very early in life. She used to be thrilled coming to the firm’s campus where she spent a lot of time during her school days. Her father nurtured her in fields she was interested in.

Parle’s history

Nadia’s great-grandfather Mohanlal Chauhan founded the Parle Group in 1929. The beverage section of the company started from 1959. It included drinks like Thumbs Up, Limca, Gold Spot, Citra and Maaza.

When Nadia Chauhan joined Parle Agro in 2003 at age 17, she recognized the company's over-reliance on Frooti, which accounted for 95% of sales. To diversify, Nadia set a clear vision, empowering the team to work towards a common goal. This strategic shift led to significant growth, increasing sales from Rs 300 crore to Rs 8,000 crore. Frooti's dominance decreased to 48%, while other products, including packaged water (Bailey), reached Rs 1,000 crore in sales. Parle Agro's, one of India’s top FMCG companies, turnover doubled to Rs 5,000 crore in recent years.