Meet woman, who started business with two sewing machines, now styles Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra

As she grew older, Anita noticed the lack of affordable clothing brands catering to working women in India.

India boasts some of the most renowned fashion designers globally, such as Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Yet, Anita Dongre has emerged as one of the nation's most prosperous and rapidly expanding designers. With more than 270 stores across the globe, she has built an empire worth hundreds of crores. However, her journey began humbly, starting with only two sewing machines. Today, we explore the inspiring rise of Anita Dongre, who was born on October 3, 1963, in Mumbai to a middle-class family. While not much is known about her father, her mother, Pushpa Sawlani, reportedly had a talent for stitching, which sparked Anita's early interest in fashion design.

As she grew older, Anita noticed the lack of affordable clothing brands catering to working women in India. This observation inspired her to launch her own business. She started modestly, with just two sewing machines and a small loan from her father. In 1995, Anita and her sister began creating western-style garments and sold them to prominent retailers. Though initially met with rejection from many malls and brands, Anita remained resolute and confident. Refusing to be discouraged, she eventually launched her own label, AND, which has since become one of India’s most recognizable brands. In 2015, she rebranded her company as the House of Anita Dongre, which now includes successful labels such as AND, Global Desi, Anita Dongre Bridal Couture, Anita Dongre Grassroot, and Anita Dongre Pink City.

Dongre’s designs have attracted a celebrity clientele, including high-profile names like Nita Ambani, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. In an interview, Anita revealed that her retail turnover reached nearly Rs 800 crore in FY 2019-20, with her brand continuing to grow. Her revenue is now believed to have exceeded Rs 1000 crore, and Forbes has recognized her as the wealthiest female fashion designer in India. Her estimated net worth is around USD 10 million, which equates to over Rs 83 crore.