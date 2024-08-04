Meet woman who started business by making products from junk, now owns company worth Rs...

Harshita Chandra lives in the Uttar Pradesh district of Jhansi. She attended NIFT and IIM to study

An IIM student was from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. She then went to work. Throughout her employment, she observed that the company frequently threw back returned goods in the trash. She gave it a lot of thought before launching an unusual business and beginning to sell goods created from recycled or upcycled materials. Along with large cities, she is attempting to introduce this brand to smaller ones. Harshita Chandra is the girl's name, and Upcycle Lux is the name of her business. This crore-turnover company advocates for environmental conservation.

Harshita Chandra began repurposing and upcycling old items. In 2020, she launched Upcycleluxe, her startup. This business sells goods that have been upcycled or recycled. Reusing materials such as plastic bottles, used plastic items, wood bark, leftover leather, and T-shirts to create products like pen stands, laptop stands, mobile stands, and shirts is known as upcycling or recycling. These products are then sold online. This additionally gives people jobs. Along with business, Harshita Chandra's startup supports environmental conservation.

In 2020, Harshita Chandra founded this business. Later on, though, others began to join it. Eventually, Karthikeya Chandra and Shubham Jain also became co-founders with Harshita Chandra. There are over a hundred workers at this company. It is the first sustainable fashion market in the nation that is also carbon neutral and waste-free. Every product is packaged without plastic. Delhi serves as the company's headquarters. The company is estimated to be worth Rs 15 crore.