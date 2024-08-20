Twitter
Meet woman, who runs one of biggest fashion platforms in India, drove Flipkart's Big Billion sales, now CEO of...

Nandita Sinha was appointed CEO of Myntra on January 1, 2022. She has worked in the FMCG and e-commerce sectors for more than eighteen years.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 07:03 PM IST

Meet woman, who runs one of biggest fashion platforms in India, drove Flipkart's Big Billion sales, now CEO of...
(Image source: File image)
    One of the biggest fashion marketplaces in the country is Myntra. Leading the e-commerce website owned by Wal-Mart is a superwoman who rose through the ranks to become the CEO of the business. Nandita Sinha, the CEO of Myntra, is a powerful figure.  On January 1, 2022, Nandita Sinha was appointed as CEO of Myntra. She has worked in the FMCG and e-commerce industries for more than 18 years. She started her illustrious career with Hindustan Unilever Limited. Her job at Britannia was also hers. She started as a summer trainee and left as a client manager in 2009 after five years of employment with HUL.

    Myntra is one of the best online marketplaces for fashion in the country. Through sheer hard work, this superwoman rose through the ranks of the Wal-Mart-owned e-commerce website to become the company's CEO. Nandita Sinha, the CEO of Myntra, is a powerful woman. 
     
    Nandita Sinha was appointed CEO of Myntra on January 1, 2022. She has worked in the FMCG and e-commerce sectors for more than eighteen years. Hindustan Unilever Limited was the company that launched her illustrious career. Britannia was her employer as well. She started as a summer trainee and left in 2009 to take a job as a client manager, ending her five years of employment at HUL.

    She oversaw media strategy and communication as a Britannia product manager. Later, she was a co-founder of MyBabyCart.com, an online retailer. She joined Flipkart in 2013. This company purchased Myntra. Flipkart was acquired by Walmart. Nandita Sinha was employed by Flipkart for over eight years. Here, according to her LinkedIn page, she led the sales of The Big Billion Days, oversaw customer growth and acquisition, and helped build the Flipkart brand.
     
    Before being promoted to President, she served as Vice-President of Customer Growth, Media, and Engagement. At the Indian Institute of Technology, or BHU, Sinha finished his B-Tech degree. At the prestigious Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), she earned her MBA with a marketing and strategy concentration. 

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
