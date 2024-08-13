Meet woman who rejected Rs 150 crore offer, took loan to build Rs 8300 crore company at age of 34, now aims to…

Stax was established in 2014 by Suneera Madhani and her brother Sal Rehmetullah. The company has completed transactions worth $23 billion over the last eight years, employing over 300 people.

Self-made success stories of women entrepreneurs are most inspirational as they reinforce our beliefs on unwavering determination and hard work. One such motivational story is of Suneera Madhani, who at 34 established a self-help organization with 300,000 female CEOs besides creating a profitable startup from scratch.

Despite being a migrant, she achieved staggering success in the US.

Her parents were immigrants from Karachi in Pakistan. They handled numerous businesses, most of which failed, including cafes and convenience stores.

She then worked as a sales representative for First Data, an Atlanta-based payment processor, trading payment systems to business owners after completing her degree in finance from the University of Florida. The concept of eliminating the transactions based on percentages ignited within her.

Madhani then approached her supervisors at 12 banks, and they al rejected it She and her brother saved salary of six months to then formally start their business. She drove her Volkswagen Beetle around Orlando presenting her idea to companies.

They then signed numerous customers. A deal worth $17.5 million (about Rs 145 crore) was presented to them to buy Stax. With just four months' worth of salary left, they took out a $500,000 loan to diversify the business.

At a valuation of over $1 billion, they had raised $263 million by the previous year. She also established another organization known as CEOSchool.