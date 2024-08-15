Twitter
Meet woman who rejected Rs 1 crore offer, then built Rs 5000000000 cosmetic brand, she is...

Sugar Cosmetics gained popularity fast as a direct-to-consumer brand that catered to the beauty needs of Indian women.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 15, 2024, 06:43 PM IST

Meet woman who rejected Rs 1 crore offer, then built Rs 5000000000 cosmetic brand, she is...
    When foreign beauty brands ruled the Indian market, there was a gap in the market for products made especially for Indian skin tones. The innovative creator of Sugar Cosmetics, Vineeta Singh, noticed this gap and saw a chance to completely transform the market.

    Vinita Singh, the creator of Sugar Cosmetics, has become a model of successful entrepreneurship. Vinita was born in the Anand district of Gujarat and demonstrated academic excellence at Delhi Public School RK Puram at a young age, demonstrating her promise. She graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras in 2015 and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad in 2007.

    Sugar Cosmetics gained popularity fast as a direct-to-consumer brand that catered to the beauty needs of Indian women. Through the use of apps like Sugar, Instagram, and YouTube, Vinita was able to effectively market her products. With competitive pricing at first, the brand progressively grew across the country and is currently present in over 130 cities.
     
    Sugar Cosmetics made over Rs 500 crore in revenue in just eight years, securing its position in the cutthroat cosmetics market. Kaushik Mukherjee, Vinita's husband, was a vital source of support during this journey and helped the business expand and succeed.

    Vinita has accomplished more than just business. She has competed in 20 marathons and ultramarathons, including the Mumbai Marathon while six months pregnant, as a fitness enthusiast. Her commitment to physical well-being is similar to her methodical, focused, and passionate approach to business.

