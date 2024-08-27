Meet woman who rejected Rs 1 crore job offer, then built Rs 50 crore company with Rs 1 lakh from scratch, business is…

Twitter
She is inspired by her grandfather, Om Prakash Gupta, an IITian. Arushi's father, Ajay Gupta, is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker.

Self-made women who start from scratch and end up scripting extraordinary success stories are most inspiring. One such success story of Arushi Agrawal who lives in Ghaziabad. She rejected a job offer worth one crore to pursue her dream, and now she owns a company worth crores.

Arushi secured numerous job offers but she rejected them to establish her company called TalentDecrypt. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, she did engineering at JP Institute in Noida and management at IIM Bangalore. She interned at IIT Delhi. She received a job offer of Rs 1 crore, however, she rejected it. 

She is inspired by her grandfather, Om Prakash Gupta, an IITian. Arushi's father, Ajay Gupta, is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker. 

In 2018, Arushi began learning coding and software development. She created the TalentDecrypt software in just two and a half years. Arushi's company caters to youth to get them their desired jobs. They work with 380 companies in countries like the US, Singapore, Germany, UAE, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and others. Arushi's company, which started with a one lakh investment, is presently a Rs 50 crore company.

Lakhs of youths have secured jobs through TalentDecrypt, a coding-based exam platform that ensures the credibility of online exams for companies. For her staggering success, Arushi has been felicitated by the Indian government as one of the top entrepreneurs in the country.

 
