Meet woman who quit high paying job to run small lab, her business is now her worth Rs 10582 crore, net worth is…

In the early 2000s, a modest pathology lab in Mumbai seemed an unlikely candidate for a global business revolution. Yet, Ameera Shah, then a young finance graduate, saw potential where others saw limits. The small diagnostic lab, run by her father, Dr. Sushil Shah, was about to undergo a transformation that would defy expectations.

Born on September 24, 1979, to Dr. Sushil Shah, a pathologist, and Dr. Duru Shah, a gynaecologist, Amira's path seemed set amidst a family steeped in medical tradition. After excelling academically, with a finance degree from the University of Texas and management training from Harvard Business School, Amira started her professional journey at Goldman Sachs in New York. However, her career took a pivotal turn when she left Wall Street for her family's pathology business in 2001.

At just 22, Amira stepped into her father’s shoes and faced the daunting challenge of revitalising Metropolis Lab. With strategic acumen and a relentless drive, she transformed the lab into Metropolis Healthcare—a chain that now spans across India and Africa. Her early years in the business saw the company’s revenue soar from 200 crores in 2010 to over 600 crores by 2015. By 2022, her net worth had reached a staggering 5950 crores, reflecting her tremendous success.

Under her leadership, Metropolis expanded from a single lab with 40 employees to a multinational diagnostic giant with 125 labs, 4500 staff, and an impressive $90 million in revenue. The company's public listing in April 2019 marked a significant milestone in her career.

Amira's influence extends beyond Metropolis. She serves as the Executive Chairperson and Whole-time Director of the company, as well as holding independent directorships at Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Shoppers Stop, and Kaya Limited. Her advisory roles include serving on the global advisory board of AXA and Baylor College of Medicine. She has also been recognized as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and featured in Fortune India’s “Most Powerful Women in Business” list from 2017 to 2021.

Ameera's entrepreneurial spirit is further exemplified through her founding of Empoweress, a non-profit aimed at supporting women-led businesses. Married to Hemant Sachdev and a mother to a young son, Karma, her personal and professional lives continue to inspire many.