Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Director who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, gave blockbusters; was found dead at...

'We were forced politically to...': LoP Rahul Gandhi's big claim about Bharat Jodo Yatra

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, won medals for India, resigned as IRS due to...

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, took loan from mother to establish Rs 120 crore company at 30, she is from…

Meet man who once lost Rs 127320 crore in 24 hrs, now is much richer Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Director who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, gave blockbusters; was found dead at...

Director who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, gave blockbusters; was found dead at...

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, won medals for India, resigned as IRS due to...

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, won medals for India, resigned as IRS due to...

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, took loan from mother to establish Rs 120 crore company at 30, she is from…

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, took loan from mother to establish Rs 120 crore company at 30, she is from…

9 Indian actors who died before turning 40

9 Indian actors who died before turning 40

7 Indian athletes who entered politics

7 Indian athletes who entered politics

Oldest musical instrument in the world

Oldest musical instrument in the world

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

Director who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, gave blockbusters; was found dead at...

Director who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, gave blockbusters; was found dead at...

Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samrat feared trolling in recreating Siddharth-Kiara's wedding on Call me Bae: 'We were all...'

Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samrat feared trolling in recreating Siddharth-Kiara's wedding on Call me Bae: 'We were all...'

Bollywood actress Anushka Ranjan sets up panel to support women battling sexual violence

Bollywood actress Anushka Ranjan sets up panel to support women battling sexual violence

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, took loan from mother to establish Rs 120 crore company at 30, she is from…

After completing her chemical engineering graduation from IIT Bombay, she moved to US. She then pursued her MBA at Harvard Business School from 2014 to 2016.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 06:03 AM IST

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, took loan from mother to establish Rs 120 crore company at 30, she is from…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Self-made women are most inspirational as they have the courage to create something which is extraordinary. One such inspiring success story is of Ahana Gautam, founder of Open Secret, a healthy snacking option, in India. 

After completing her chemical engineering graduation from IIT Bombay, she moved to US. She then pursued her MBA at Harvard Business School from 2014 to 2016. Subsequently, she spent four years working at Procter and Gamble (P&G) in numerous positions at General Mills. 

However, she left her high-paying US job to build her business in India. In 2019, she founded Open Secret with her mother sponsoring the initial funding. Ahana selected this startup as she was inspired by this idea after learning about eating healthily upon visiting a Whole Foods store in the US. Her company sells nutritious snacks and aims to provide a substitute to junk foods that are high in artificial colours, flavours, and refined sugar.

As per reports, her startup in 2023 made Rs 120 crore in revenue, which is proof of her amazing business acumen. However, Ahana's entrepreneurship journey wasn't easy, but she beat all odds with her persistence to succeed in just 3 years. 

While talking about her journey, Ahana said, "Whatever I am today is because of my mother. She always used to tell me two things: Number one is that education levels the field. It doesn't matter what your gender is, or which small city you come from, if you have a great education, you can make a difference in the world. Those words inspired me and were the fuel for me to go to IIT-Bombay and Harvard Business School." 

"The second thing she always told me was to be financially independent. 'Once you're financially independent, you can make the decisions of your life,'" she added.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who topped class 10, 12, CLAT, law school, cleared UPSC in 1st try, got AIR 60 with self-study, now posted...

Meet woman who topped class 10, 12, CLAT, law school, cleared UPSC in 1st try, got AIR 60 with self-study, now posted...

Auto giant gifts Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker this car, it costs Rs...

Auto giant gifts Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker this car, it costs Rs...

Delhi to Noida Airport in just 30 minutes: Check estimated completion, cost and more

Delhi to Noida Airport in just 30 minutes: Check estimated completion, cost and more

Apple Watch 10 series announced with larger screen, fasted charging; check details

Apple Watch 10 series announced with larger screen, fasted charging; check details

Meet man, who cracked UPSC twice, has 20 degrees, resigned as IAS officer due to...

Meet man, who cracked UPSC twice, has 20 degrees, resigned as IAS officer due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement