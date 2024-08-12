Meet woman who quit high-paying corporate job, built Rs 300 crore company from home, not from IIT, IIM, her business is…

In 2014, the company's revenue grew to Rs 1.60 crore. It then became an Rs 8.50 crore company the next year. In 2018, the company's revenue grew to Rs 48 crore.

Some people shift their career paths in between and this risk ends up achieving great success. One such inspirational success story is of Nidhi Yadav.

Nidhi, who worked at Deloitte, dreamt of venturing into the fashion space. To gain experience in this field, she also pursued a one-year course at the Polimoda Fashion School, in Florence. She got a job in Italy but she moved to India to be with her family.

In 2014, she established a company called Aks, with an investment of only Rs 3.5 lakh. The company's dream is to target women between the ages of 18 and 35, offering modern ethnic wear at cheap prices.

The company then secured a major feat five years later, generating a staggering revenue of over Rs 100 crore in the financial year of 2019-2020.

By 2021, Aks generated more than Rs 200 crore in revenue.

In an interview, Nidhi stated that the company is targeting to earn Rs 500 crore in revenue in 2023-2024.

COVID brought problems along with opportunities for the company. Since the production was closed and they wanted to offer their staff salaries, they began manufacturing masks and PPE kits. They also began producing a sibling collection which was a success.