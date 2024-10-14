Aashka Goradia, a well-known television actress who appeared in numerous soap operas, began her entrepreneurial journey after leaving her successful acting career.

Choosing to leave a successful, flourishing career to pursue your own venture can be a significant challenge. It takes courage, determination, and a strong belief in oneself to attain greater success in an entrepreneurial journey, and Aashka Goradia's story exemplifies this beautifully.

Aashka Goradia, a well-known television actress who appeared in numerous soap operas, began her entrepreneurial journey after leaving her successful acting career.

In 2020, she teamed up with her college friends Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah to establish Renee Cosmetics. Since then, the company has rolled out a wide range of beauty products.

In just two years since its founding, the company achieved an impressive valuation of $100 million (Rs 834 crore approx.), highlighting a significant milestone.

In an interview, Aashka mentioned that they aim to generate Rs 400 crore in revenue for FY 2024. While the two co-founders of Beardo handle finance, operations, and distribution, Goradia, the company's co-founder and director, focuses on product management as well as marketing and communications.

The Ahmedabad-based company raised $25 million in December 2022. At that time, the founder stated that the firm's valuation stood at $100 million, encompassing all three funding rounds. The company offers a diverse range of 200 products, which can be purchased on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and Myntra, and is also available in over 650 retail stores. Today, the company competes strongly with Falguni Nayar's Nykaa and Vineeta Singh's Sugar Cosmetics.

Reflecting on her acting career, Goradia made her debut in the TV show 'Achanak 37 Saal Baad' in 2002, where she played the role of Kumud in 'Kkusum.' She later appeared in shows such as 'Akela' and 'Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka' on Zee TV, as well as 'Mere Apne' on 9X and 'Virrudh' on Sony TV.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.