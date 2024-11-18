ogether, Nandini and Peter symbolize a modern power couple, contributing significantly to the Piramal Group’s dynamic and forward-looking vision.

Nandini Piramal stands out as a prominent leader within the Piramal Group, an Indian conglomerate known for its diverse ventures. As a key figure in her family’s entrepreneurial legacy, she plays a transformative role in shaping the organization’s growth trajectory. Daughter of Ajay Piramal, a stalwart in the pharmaceutical industry, and Dr. Swati Piramal, Nandini combines leadership with innovation in her multiple roles.

She is the Executive Director of Piramal Enterprises Limited, where she spearheads critical business areas, including the Over-The-Counter (OTC) segment, which has flourished under her guidance to become one of India's fastest-growing divisions. Beyond OTC, Nandini oversees Human Resources, Information Technology, and Quality and Risk functions, cementing her influence across the organization. Her strategic vision contributed to a landmark $3.8 billion deal in 2010, when the Piramal Group sold its domestic formulations business to Abbott Laboratories, a pivotal transaction in India’s pharmaceutical history. This move allowed the group to diversify into new sectors, enhancing its overall portfolio.

Nandini’s educational foundation is equally impressive. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics from Oxford University and an MBA from Stanford University. Before joining the family business in 2006, she honed her skills as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. Her personal and professional worlds blend seamlessly—she married Peter DeYoung in 2009, a fellow Stanford alum and now the CEO of Piramal Global Pharma. With his engineering background from Princeton and consulting experience at McKinsey, Peter complements Nandini’s business acumen.

Together, Nandini and Peter symbolize a modern power couple, contributing significantly to the Piramal Group’s dynamic and forward-looking vision.