Meet woman who played a key role in a USD 3.8 billion sale to Abbott and holds significant roles in pharma, HR, and IT.

Nandini Piramal is an influential leader within the Piramal Group, a prominent Indian conglomerate with diverse business interests. The Piramal family has a significant entrepreneurial legacy, with Nandini playing a pivotal role in the company's growth. She is the daughter of Ajay Piramal, a well-known figure in the pharmaceutical sector, and Dr. Swati Piramal. The Piramal Group's business spans across pharmaceuticals, financial services, real estate, and social initiatives through the Piramal Foundation.

Nandini serves as the Executive Director of Piramal Enterprises Limited, where she leads various key functions. One of her major responsibilities is overseeing the Over-The-Counter (OTC) business segment. Under her leadership, the OTC division has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing, with many of its products ranking at the top in their respective categories. In addition, she heads Human Resources and Information Technology at the Piramal Group and is responsible for Quality and Risk functions within the pharma sector. Her efforts are instrumental in driving growth and operational efficiency within the organization.

A significant milestone in Nandini’s career came in 2010, when she played a critical role in the sale of Piramal Group's domestic formulations business to Abbott Laboratories. This deal, valued at $3.8 billion (around Rs 31,638 crore), marked one of the largest transactions in the Indian pharmaceutical sector at the time and allowed the group to diversify and expand into new ventures.

Educationally, Nandini has a strong academic background. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics from Oxford University, England, and an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business, California. Her work experience includes a stint as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company before joining the family business in 2006.

Nandini's personal life is intertwined with the business world as well. In 2009, she married Peter DeYoung, who is currently the CEO of Piramal Global Pharma and an Executive Director at Piramal Pharma. Peter, a fellow Stanford graduate, also has a background in engineering from Princeton University and previously worked with McKinsey & Company.

Although Nandini's personal net worth is not publicly disclosed, the Piramal family’s wealth is substantial. Her father, Ajay Piramal, has an estimated net worth of USD 2.8 billion (approximately Rs 23,307 crore). In FY 2023, Piramal Group reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 9,087 crore, indicating its significant presence in the Indian market.