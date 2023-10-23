Meet woman who owns a palace, ex-shooter was Arjuna awardee at 16, her father was an MP

Arjuna Awardee shooter Rajyashree Kumari is one of the few Indians who can say that they own a palace.

An Arjuna Award-winning shooter at 16, a CEO now, Rajyashree Kumari runs a heritage hotel and owns one of the most luxurious palaces in India. Owner of Bikaner’s Lallgarh Palace, she is the scion of the royal family of Bikaner. The Rajasthani princess is the daughter of Maharaja Dr Karni Singh and Maharani Sushila Kumari. Karni Singh was a long-term Lok Sabha MP, serving as an Indian parliamentarian for 25 years from 1952 to 1977.

Born on June 4, 1953 in Mumbai, Rajyashree is one of the few Indians who can say that they own a palace. The Lallgarh Palace was built by her great grandfather Maharaja Ganga Singh of Bikaner between 1902 and 1926. Just 3 kms from the city, the lavish palace made of red stone with marble floors, massive dining room, world’s fourth largest private library and indoor swimming pool was designed by a British architect. Under Rajyashree, the heritage property now has a luxury hotel and a museum. Scenes from the Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan sleeper hit Khoobsurat were shot in the palace.

The former international shooter and princess, who likes Rolex watches and Hermes, Tom Ford perfumes, runs several of the family’s trusts and looks after the renovation and conservation of heritage properties and charity projects. She once said that the “life of a princess is no different from that of any busy working woman.”

As a shooter, she won the U-12 national level competition at seven. He was Arjuna awardee at 16. She won at the National Air Rifle Championship,16th National Shooting Championships and Asian Shooting Championships in Seoul, Korea. She was educated at Convent of Jesus and Mary in New Delhi and Lady Shri Ram College for Women of Delhi University.

Rajyashree is also an author. She has two children Anupama Kumari and Sajjan Sinh. She inherited a prized art collection from her grandfather Maharaja Sadul Singh and great grandfather Maharaja Ganga Singh.