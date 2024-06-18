Meet woman, who once used to earn Rs 1200, now owns Rs 9500 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

Ghazal Alagh started his career in a quite different field. In contrast to the numerous engineers that make up the Indian startup scene

A degree from a prestigious universities like IIT or IIM is frequently seen in the startup community as a prerequisite for success as an entrepreneur. Ghazal Alagh, however, took a different route. She completed a summer course in art and design at the New York Academy of Art after earning a degree in information technology from Punjab University.

The sincere desire of a mother to provide her baby with ecologically safe, toxic-free items has grown into an incredible business worth Rs 9,800 crores. With six brands and 500 lifestyle and wellness goods in its portfolio, this remarkable endeavour is finally complete.

Ghazal Alagh started his career in a quite different field. In contrast to the numerous engineers that make up the Indian startup scene, Alagh began her professional life as a corporate trainer. She taught software and coding languages to IT professionals at NIIT Limited from 2008 to 2010.

Alagh's early profits were not particularly high, even though she currently owns a unicorn firm valued at over Rs 9,500 crore. Alagh reflected on her early years in a post on X, mentioning that her first day's pay as a corporate trainer was Rs 1,200. She wrote,"My first income was modest, earning Rs 1,200/day as a weekend corporate trainer. I recall the joy of taking my mom shopping and sharing a memorable dinner."

Alagh's tale serves as a tribute to the strength of enthusiasm, tenacity, and the bravery to challenge the accepted standards of success in the business world when shares of Honasa Company become accessible to the general public.