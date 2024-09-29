Meet woman, who once took Rs 8000 loan for her startup, now owns company worth Rs 800 crore, her net worth is Rs...

Meena Bindra founded BIBA in 1988, turning a small home-based venture into a leading ethnic apparel brand with over Rs 800 crore in revenue by 2023.

BIBA is a well-known brand in the ethnic apparel market, recognized for popularizing ethnic clothing in India. While many new competitors have emerged over the years, BIBA has maintained its position as one of the leading names in the industry. The brand’s journey, founded by Meena Bindra, is not only about its success but also about the inspiring story behind it.

Meena Bindra started BIBA in 1988, and her designs even made their way into Bollywood. She is known for designing costumes for actors like Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Baghban and Hrithik Roshan in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. However, the most remarkable part of BIBA’s story is Meena Bindra’s entrepreneurial journey.

Meena Bindra graduated from Delhi University and got married at the young age of 20. This early start to married life shaped her future in unexpected ways. Years later, when she was 40, Bindra decided to pursue her passion and dreams by starting a small business. She began by selling simple cotton-printed clothes from her home in Delhi. Despite having no formal training in fashion, she was determined to make her mark in the industry.

The path to success wasn’t easy. Bindra faced many challenges, especially financial ones. At the time, she didn’t even have a bank account, let alone the funds to start a business. Fortunately, her husband supported her vision and helped her secure a loan of Rs 8,000 from a bank. This small loan became the foundation for BIBA, helping Bindra start her brand and begin her entrepreneurial journey.

In 2004, BIBA opened its first store, and the brand continued to grow rapidly. By March 2012, BIBA had reached annual revenues of around Rs 300 crore. The company’s popularity and growth showed no signs of slowing down, and by 2023, BIBA’s revenue had crossed Rs 800 crore, solidifying its place as a major player in the ethnic apparel industry.

In recognition of her incredible achievements, Meena Bindra was awarded the APEX Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015, an honor given by the Clothing Manufacturers' Association of India to acknowledge outstanding contributions to the apparel industry.