Meet woman, who once took Rs 8000 loan for her startup, now owns company worth Rs 800 crore, her net worth is Rs...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ulajh OTT release: When, where to watch Janhvi Kapoor-starrer spy thriller

J-K Elections 2024: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s health deteriorates during poll rally in Kathua - watch

Meet Indian man, who left job from Tim Cook's Apple, now runs business worth Rs 9000 crore, not from IIT, IIM

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs..., check deal here

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan consoles and hugs anchor who gets emotional after meeting her at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ulajh OTT release: When, where to watch Janhvi Kapoor-starrer spy thriller

Ulajh OTT release: When, where to watch Janhvi Kapoor-starrer spy thriller

Meet Indian man, who left job from Tim Cook's Apple, now runs business worth Rs 9000 crore, not from IIT, IIM

Meet Indian man, who left job from Tim Cook's Apple, now runs business worth Rs 9000 crore, not from IIT, IIM

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs..., check deal here

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs..., check deal here

Five countries with the most billionaires worldwide 

Five countries with the most billionaires worldwide 

8 animals that live underground

8 animals that live underground

Seven animals that do not like to interact with humans 

Seven animals that do not like to interact with humans 

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Hassan Nasrallah's Death Leads To Protests In J&K, Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti Reacts

Israel Hezbollah War: Hassan Nasrallah's Death Leads To Protests In J&K, Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti Reacts

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death Leads To Protest By Women & Children In Jammu And Kashmir

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death Leads To Protest By Women & Children In Jammu And Kashmir

Ulajh OTT release: When, where to watch Janhvi Kapoor-starrer spy thriller

Ulajh OTT release: When, where to watch Janhvi Kapoor-starrer spy thriller

Watch: ‘Ultimate diva’ Rekha stuns with her 20-minute performance, groves to ‘Piya Tose’ at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

Watch: ‘Ultimate diva’ Rekha stuns with her 20-minute performance, groves to ‘Piya Tose’ at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, who once took Rs 8000 loan for her startup, now owns company worth Rs 800 crore, her net worth is Rs...

Meena Bindra founded BIBA in 1988, turning a small home-based venture into a leading ethnic apparel brand with over Rs 800 crore in revenue by 2023.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 02:27 PM IST

Meet woman, who once took Rs 8000 loan for her startup, now owns company worth Rs 800 crore, her net worth is Rs...
Meena Bindra
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

BIBA is a well-known brand in the ethnic apparel market, recognized for popularizing ethnic clothing in India. While many new competitors have emerged over the years, BIBA has maintained its position as one of the leading names in the industry. The brand’s journey, founded by Meena Bindra, is not only about its success but also about the inspiring story behind it.

Meena Bindra started BIBA in 1988, and her designs even made their way into Bollywood. She is known for designing costumes for actors like Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Baghban and Hrithik Roshan in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. However, the most remarkable part of BIBA’s story is Meena Bindra’s entrepreneurial journey.

Meena Bindra graduated from Delhi University and got married at the young age of 20. This early start to married life shaped her future in unexpected ways. Years later, when she was 40, Bindra decided to pursue her passion and dreams by starting a small business. She began by selling simple cotton-printed clothes from her home in Delhi. Despite having no formal training in fashion, she was determined to make her mark in the industry.

The path to success wasn’t easy. Bindra faced many challenges, especially financial ones. At the time, she didn’t even have a bank account, let alone the funds to start a business. Fortunately, her husband supported her vision and helped her secure a loan of Rs 8,000 from a bank. This small loan became the foundation for BIBA, helping Bindra start her brand and begin her entrepreneurial journey.

In 2004, BIBA opened its first store, and the brand continued to grow rapidly. By March 2012, BIBA had reached annual revenues of around Rs 300 crore. The company’s popularity and growth showed no signs of slowing down, and by 2023, BIBA’s revenue had crossed Rs 800 crore, solidifying its place as a major player in the ethnic apparel industry.

In recognition of her incredible achievements, Meena Bindra was awarded the APEX Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015, an honor given by the Clothing Manufacturers' Association of India to acknowledge outstanding contributions to the apparel industry.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who was called ‘village girl’, trolled for wearing bikini, one film made her star, now earns Rs…

Meet actress who was called ‘village girl’, trolled for wearing bikini, one film made her star, now earns Rs…

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio to get tough competition from BSNL as government...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio to get tough competition from BSNL as government...

Earth's 'mini-moon' to be visible today; here’s how you can watch it

Earth's 'mini-moon' to be visible today; here’s how you can watch it

Mumbai Indians to retain Hardik Pandya for IPL 2025 season? Report says....

Mumbai Indians to retain Hardik Pandya for IPL 2025 season? Report says....

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's chef at Antilia earns more than most MLAs in India, check whopping salary here

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's chef at Antilia earns more than most MLAs in India, check whopping salary here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

7 tips to speed up learning and boost memory

7 tips to speed up learning and boost memory

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement