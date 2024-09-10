Twitter
Business

Business

Meet woman who moved to India after partition, built Rs 10031 crore company with Rs 20000, she is...

By 2006, the company attracted investment from Goldman Sachs, validating its success

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 05:59 AM IST

Meet woman who moved to India after partition, built Rs 10031 crore company with Rs 20000, she is...
Rajni Bector
The year was 1947, and chaos reigned. Amid the tragedy of India’s partition, a young girl named Rajni Bector and her family embarked on a perilous journey from Lahore to India. Little did anyone know that this girl, who spent seven days under a tree waiting for a train, would one day build a Rs 10031 crore company that dominates India’s food industry. 

Born in 1940 in Karachi, Rajni’s life was uprooted by the partition. Her family was forced to leave Lahore and take refuge in India. Struggling for survival, they lived under a tree in Pathankot for seven days. When the promised train never arrived, they eventually escaped the horrors of partition by traveling on a goods train. The journey was brutal—one marked by the sight of dead bodies and fear for their lives. Yet, even amid the chaos, they were shown unexpected kindness, receiving food and water from strangers.

Rajni’s life transformed when she moved to Ludhiana after marrying businessman Dharamveer Bector in 1957. The transition wasn’t easy, but Rajni had an entrepreneurial spirit. Encouraged by a doctor to turn her passion for baking into a business, she started her venture in 1978 with a mere Rs 20,000. Her first success came when her homemade ice cream outsold the established Kwality brand at a local fete, signaling the birth of Cremica.

Cremica steadily grew, and by 1985, the company was registered under the Companies Act. The ‘80s brought political unrest in Punjab, posing immense challenges, including an abduction attempt on her son. Yet, Rajni’s determination never wavered. She continued expanding her business, adding bread and biscuits to her product line.

A major turning point came in the ‘90s when Cremica partnered with McDonald’s, supplying sauces and buns. This deal propelled the company onto the global stage, further boosted by partnerships with major brands like Quaker Oats. By 2006, the company attracted investment from Goldman Sachs, validating its success.

In 2020, Mrs. Bector Food Specialty Limited went public, cementing Rajni Bector’s legacy as a trailblazer in India’s food industry. Today, the company’s market value stands at Rs 10031 crore, a testament to her extraordinary journey from refugee to business magnate. 

Her story serves as a powerful reminder of how resilience and hard work can overcome even the most daunting challenges.

