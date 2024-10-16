By the fiscal year 2021, Theobroma generated an impressive revenue of Rs 121 crore, with plans to double it in the near future.

Kainaz Messman Harchandrai, co-founder of the popular bakery chain Theobroma, experienced a pivotal moment at 24 that changed her life. A skilled pastry chef, she faced an unexpected setback after a serious accident left her on bed rest.

Having trained at the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Mumbai, and the Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development (OCLD), Delhi, Kainaz had worked at Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur before the accident. Reflecting on that difficult time, she said, “I loved my job, and being told I couldn’t continue as a chef was devastating because it required long hours on my feet.” Despite this challenge, Kainaz and her sister, Tina Messman Wykes, decided to pursue their dream, leading to the launch of Theobroma in 2004.

To start their venture, the sisters borrowed Rs 1 crore from their father, who set a single condition: instead of repaying the loan, they should use the funds for a cause he believed in. Nearly 20 years later, Theobroma has grown into a thriving brand with 78 outlets across major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, NCR, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

By the fiscal year 2021, Theobroma generated an impressive revenue of Rs 121 crore, with plans to double it in the near future. Kainaz reflected on the early days, saying, "We only made what we loved to eat and promised to do it well and keep things simple. Our business has evolved over time, but we didn’t have a detailed plan when we started."

Running a food business, however, has not been without challenges. Kainaz acknowledged the complexities of stepping back and allowing a professional team to manage operations. Nevertheless, she expressed that the journey has been rewarding, especially in building a brand that holds a special place in the hearts of its loyal customers.