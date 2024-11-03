Anisha holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Bath in the UK. She owns the fashion label Silk Collective and co-founded the tourism company Authenrirary.

Until recently, Anisha Rosnah was a relatively unknown figure. Now, she has emerged as a prominent name in Brunei. Known previously for her work in fashion and as a co-owner of a tourism company, Anisha is the granddaughter of one of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s chief advisors. She married Prince Abdul Mateen, widely regarded as one of Asia’s most eligible bachelors at 32. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei is among the world’s wealthiest monarchs, with an estimated net worth of $30 billion, as reported by Economic Times.

Anisha holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Bath in the UK. She owns the fashion label Silk Collective and co-founded the tourism company Authenrirary.

Their royal wedding took place at the iconic Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddin Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of Brunei. Celebrations for the grand event are set to span ten days. Known for his vibrant personality, Prince Mateen is often compared to England’s Prince Harry.

An active presence on Instagram, Prince Mateen is frequently likened to Hollywood personalities, thanks to his posts of thrilling activities. He is a helicopter pilot, a major in the Royal Brunei Air Force, and a professional polo player. With over 25 million Instagram followers, his account showcases a lifestyle that captivates a global audience—from flying fighter jets to racing speedboats and striking post-workout poses.