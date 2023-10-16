Headlines

Tata Motors to launch its most expensive car tomorrow, check details of new Tata Safari 2023

Israel-Hamas war: IDF shares satellite images of Israel before and after Hamas’ attack, ‘war visible from outer space’

Meet Indian woman who lives in world’s largest private residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, her husband is...

Delhi-NCR news: Noida's air quality recorded in 'poor 'category, AQI at 204

Apple iPad Air, Apple iPad mini 2023 model expected to launch this week, here’s what to expect

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel-Hamas war: IDF shares satellite images of Israel before and after Hamas’ attack, ‘war visible from outer space’

Meet Indian woman who lives in world’s largest private residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, her husband is...

Apple iPad Air, Apple iPad mini 2023 model expected to launch this week, here’s what to expect

Visceral fat: Meaning, superfoods to get rid of it

8 health benefits of drinking haldi water every day

8 high-protein substitutes for eggs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

This Bigg Boss 17 couple received hate after working together, fans strongly opposed their marriage, but...

Shah Rukh Khan's witty response after fans remind him to thank Salman Khan for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai goes viral: Watch

'I was just dying...': Kareena Kapoor pens emotional note about her character in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian woman who lives in world’s largest private residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, her husband is...

Laxmi Vilas Palace, which is located in Gujarat, covers an area of 3,04,92,000 sq ft, while Buckingham Palace is spread over 828,821 square feet.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Laxmi Vilas Palace, which is located in Gujarat and owned by the Gaekwads of Baroda, is the largest private residence in world. Laxmi Vilas Palace is four times bigger than Buckingham Palace. The Gaekwads of Baroda were once the ruler of Baroda and the local people still hold the royal family in high esteem.  The erstwhile royal family is currently headed by HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, who is married to Radhikaraje Gaekwad.

According to Housing.com, Laxmi Vilas Palace covers an area of 3,04,92,000 sq ft, while Buckingham Palace is spread over 828,821 square feet. On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani’s private residence Antilia, which is world’s costliest home worth Rs 15,000 crore, is spread over an area of 48,780 square feet. Laxmi Vilas Palace has over 170 rooms. The luxurious palace was built by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in 1890. At that time, the cost of building this palace was around GBP 180,000. The Laxmi Vilas Palace has a golf course too.

Who is Radhikaraje Gaekwad?

Radhikaraje Gaekwad was born on July 19, 1978. She belongs to the Wankaner state of Gujarat. Her father Dr. MK Ranjitsinh Jhala had given up the royal title to become an IAS officer.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad is also very fond of reading and writing. She has obtained a Masters degree in Indian History from the famous Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi University. Before marrying Maharaj Samarjit Singh Gaekwad, she worked as a journalist. Radhikaraje Gaekwad got married to Samarjit Singh Gaekwad in 2002. Samarjit Singh Gaekwad was handed over the crown of Baroda in 2012 during a traditional ceremony held at Laxmi Vilas Palace.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shardiya Navratri 2023: Easy-to-make snacks during nine-day fasting

Get inside the luxurious life of Chhattisgarh's richest individual: Ankit Yadav, Wealth Manager (USA)

PVR's big move against OTT wave, cinema-goers can watch up to 10 movies a month for just Rs...

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy snow, rainfall for next 3 days in many states; check latest forecast

Virat Kohli’s lesser known business partner played for Real Madrid, co-runs London firm worth millions; net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE