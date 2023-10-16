Meet Indian woman who lives in world’s largest private residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, her husband is...

Laxmi Vilas Palace, which is located in Gujarat, covers an area of 3,04,92,000 sq ft, while Buckingham Palace is spread over 828,821 square feet.

Laxmi Vilas Palace, which is located in Gujarat and owned by the Gaekwads of Baroda, is the largest private residence in world. Laxmi Vilas Palace is four times bigger than Buckingham Palace. The Gaekwads of Baroda were once the ruler of Baroda and the local people still hold the royal family in high esteem. The erstwhile royal family is currently headed by HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, who is married to Radhikaraje Gaekwad.

According to Housing.com, Laxmi Vilas Palace covers an area of 3,04,92,000 sq ft, while Buckingham Palace is spread over 828,821 square feet. On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani’s private residence Antilia, which is world’s costliest home worth Rs 15,000 crore, is spread over an area of 48,780 square feet. Laxmi Vilas Palace has over 170 rooms. The luxurious palace was built by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in 1890. At that time, the cost of building this palace was around GBP 180,000. The Laxmi Vilas Palace has a golf course too.

Who is Radhikaraje Gaekwad?

Radhikaraje Gaekwad was born on July 19, 1978. She belongs to the Wankaner state of Gujarat. Her father Dr. MK Ranjitsinh Jhala had given up the royal title to become an IAS officer.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad is also very fond of reading and writing. She has obtained a Masters degree in Indian History from the famous Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi University. Before marrying Maharaj Samarjit Singh Gaekwad, she worked as a journalist. Radhikaraje Gaekwad got married to Samarjit Singh Gaekwad in 2002. Samarjit Singh Gaekwad was handed over the crown of Baroda in 2012 during a traditional ceremony held at Laxmi Vilas Palace.