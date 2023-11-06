Meet woman who lives in Rs 750 crore home, close to Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, she is married to India's...

Natasha Poonawalla has completed her schooling from Pune’s famous St. Mary’s School in Pune and did her graduation from Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawala’s wife Natasha Poonawalla is one of the most well-known socialite and philanthropist in India. Natasha Poonawalla is the Executive Director of SII and chairs the Villoo Poonwalla Foundation. Natasha Poonawalla’s husband Adar Poonawalla is also known as “India’s vaccine man”.

Natasha Poonawalla was born on November 26, 1981 and she grew up in Maharashtra’s Pune. Natasha Poonawala has an elder brother named Amit. Natasha and Adar Poonawalla tied the knot in 2006. They first met each other in Goa at a New Year’s party. Natasha and Adar Poonawalla are proud parents of two sons, Cyrus and Darius.

Natasha Poonawalla has completed her schooling from Pune’s famous St. Mary’s School in Pune and did her graduation from Savitribai Phule Pune University. Natasha Poonawalla has earned a master’s degree from the London School of Economics.

Natasha and Adar Poonawalla lives in Lincoln House which is worth Rs 750 crore. The mansion was designed in 1933 by British architect, Claude Batley. It is to be noted that Lincoln House was originally built for the Maharaja of Wankaner, HH Sir Amarsinhji Banesinhji and his son Pratapsinhji Jhala. In 1957, the ownership of the sprawling mansion went to the US Government on a lease for just 18 lakh, on the condition of a ‘lease of perpetuity for 999 years’. For several years, Lincoln House served as the Consulate General of the US in Mumbai.

Adar Poonawalla’s father Cyrus Poonawalla, who is the Chairman of the Poonawalla Group and one of the richest persons in India, bought the mansion for Rs 934 crore in September 2015.