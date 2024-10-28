Namita is also the head of Incredible Ventures Ltd., an educational enterprise, and has been part of Shark Tank India since its beginning

Namita Thapar, the head of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and an investor on Shark Tank India, stands out as one of India’s most remarkable business leaders. Beyond her professional success, Namita enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, owning high-end homes and cars and boasting a net worth in the hundreds of crores. As the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, she is one of the wealthiest judges on the show, and has been part of Shark Tank India for three seasons.

According to media reports, her net worth is estimated at Rs 600 crore, largely attributed to her role at Emcure. Namita earned her MBA in India before moving to the United States, where she held the position of Business Finance head at Guidant Corporation, a medical device company.

Later, she returned to India and joined Emcure Pharmaceuticals as CFO, eventually becoming the Executive Director. Founded by her father, Satish Mehta—who is also the company’s CEO and Managing Director—Emcure has remained a family-led business.

Namita is also the head of Incredible Ventures Ltd., an educational enterprise, and has been part of Shark Tank India since its beginning. During the first season, she reportedly charged Rs 8 lakh per episode and invested nearly Rs 10 crore in 25 companies on the show.

Her investments include start-ups like Bummer, Altor (a smart helmet company), cocktail brand InACan, and ready-to-cook food manufacturer Wakao Foods.

Namita’s net worth and portfolio support her opulent lifestyle. Reports indicate that her Pune residence is valued at Rs 50 crore. Married to Vikas Thapar, who also works at Emcure, she owns a collection of luxury vehicles, including a BMW X7 worth Rs 2 crore, a Mercedes-Benz GLE, and an Audi Q7. Fellow Shark Tank India judge Amit Jain once jokingly pointed out her taste for luxury, noting her shoes are worth Rs 20 lakh.