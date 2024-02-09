Twitter
Kaagaz 2 trailer: Satish Kaushik seeks justice for daughter with Anupam Kher, fans react to late actor's last film

Ravindra Jadeja responds to father's allegations against wife Rivaba, calls it an attempt to....

How to start and monеtizе YouTubе channеl for bеginnеrs?

Tata Sons planning massive push to digital arm, planning to invest over Rs 83000000000 in…

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Registration begins, check how to apply

Meet woman who left Rs 68918 crore firm, her own net worth is Rs 23000 crore, she is married to…

Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, recently stepped down as independent director from Swiggy's board.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 04:07 PM IST

This is the tale of one of the most remarkable Indian women, who rose to become the world's third-largest tractor manufacturer with a revenue of more than Rs 10,000 crore, demonstrating to the rest of the world that women are just as capable as men in doing business. This is the story of Mallika Srinivasan, the wife of Indian billionaire Venu Srinivasan. Recently, as per reports, Mallika has stepped down from the position of independent director on Swiggy's board. 

Mallika Srinivasan, who was born in 1959, excelled academically and attended Madras University before graduating with an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in the United States. Mallika joined the family business in 1986. It was started by the late, well-known industrialist S Anantharamakrishnan, who is largely responsible for Chennai's transformation into the "Detroit of India."

After the growth of TAFE, Mallika has undergone a significant technology-led transformation. The 64-year-old, known as the "Tractor Queen," is a Padma Shri recipient and one of the few female industrialists in charge of a top multi-crore manufacturing empire. With a turnover of over Rs 10,000 crore, she helped the company become the third-largest tractor manufacturer in the world.

In addition to being a renowned industrialist, Mallika Srinivasan is on the boards of AGCO, Tata Steel, and Tata Global Beverages, as well as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Chennai and the Executive Board of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad. She has recently stepped down from the position of independent director on Swiggy's board. Swiggy was last valued at Rs 68918 crore. She is ranked the 83rd richest Indian, with a net worth of $2.84 billion (Rs 23,625.96 crore).

