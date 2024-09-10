Twitter
Meet woman who left Rs 1 crore job offer twice, built Rs 50 crore firm, she is now...

Originally from Moradabad, Aarushi pursued her engineering degrees (BTech and MTech) at JP Institute and later completed an internship at IIT Delhi.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

Meet woman who left Rs 1 crore job offer twice, built Rs 50 crore firm, she is now...
In challenging circumstances, those who face risks with courage and determination often achieve remarkable success. Aarushi Agarwal is a shining example of this. After completing her MTech, she developed a software solution that transformed her life. With this innovation, Aarushi not only launched her own company but also became an inspiration to countless women.

At just 27 years old, Aarushi Agarwal, who resides in Ghaziabad's Nehru Nagar, has built a company worth Rs 50 crore in just three years. Her journey is a source of motivation for many.

Originally from Moradabad, Aarushi pursued her engineering degrees (BTech and MTech) at JP Institute and later completed an internship at IIT Delhi. Despite receiving two job offers with a lucrative Rs 1 crore salary, she chose to decline them and focus on building her own business.

Determined to achieve her dream, Aarushi taught herself coding and created software to assist individuals who struggle to secure campus placements. In 2020, amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, she founded her company, TalentDecrypt, with an initial investment of just Rs 1 lakh. Over the past three years, her platform has helped 10 lakh people find jobs.

TalentDecrypt has collaborated with 380 companies across the United States, Germany, Singapore, the UAE, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. Job seekers on the platform participate in virtual skill tests through Hackathons, which then connect them directly with job interviews.

Many universities have also adopted her platform’s services, as reported by Amar Ujala.

One unique aspect of her software is its ability to prevent cheating during home-based job tests, as it restricts the use of devices or external assistance.

In addition to her entrepreneurial endeavors, Aarushi has completed an executive program from IIM Bengaluru and has been recognized by the Government of India as one of the country's top entrepreneurs.

Aarushi credits her grandfather, Omprakash Gupta, an IIT graduate, as her role model. Her father, Ajay Gupta, is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker.

Her Noida office now employs a team of 20, according to reports.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
