Meet woman who left Pakistan during partition, got married at 16, built Rs 8244 crore company in India, she is…

Meet woman who left Pakistan during partition, got married at 16, built Rs 8244 crore company in India

Sarla Ahuja originally hails from Sindh, Pakistan. However, during the partition, she had to leave her home at the age of ten and then move to India.

The partition of India in 1947 was a tragic chapter in history, resulting in the largest mass migration ever recorded, with 10–20 million people displaced due to religious conflicts. This brutal upheaval drastically altered the lives of many, with some experiencing a severe reversal from prosperity to hardship. In their native towns, there were individuals who had once enjoyed great wealth and success, only to see it all dismantled by the turmoil of partition. Despite these devastating losses, some chose to overcome their circumstances and aspire to achieve greater things in life.

Due to the poor financial condition of Sarla's family, she had to start working from a very young age, taking a job as a seamstress in a factory. After getting married at the age of 16, her household duties increased, forcing her to leave the job.

Despite these challenges, Sarla remained determined. She worked diligently for two years, saving money, and in 1974, she launched Shahi Exports from her home with an initial investment of just Rs 5,000.

Sarla's path to success was initially difficult, but she never gave up and accepted all the challenges that came with it.

Over time, Sarla's business began to expand, and she soon started exporting her garments directly to America and Europe. Sarla was ahead of her time as she took brave steps to empower those around her. She visited nearby slums to motivate women and encourage them to join her in her entrepreneurial efforts.

To help Sarla take the business to remarkable heights, her sons Harish and Sunil Ahuja also joined the company in the 1990s. Their hard work and vision turned out to be fruitful for Shahi Exports and allowed the company to expand even more.

This family-owned company has grown to become one of India's largest apparel manufacturers and exporters. The company now runs over 50 cutting-edge manufacturing plants throughout eight Indian states, boasting a diversified workforce of almost 100,000 people.

According to a report of Your Story, Shahi Exports reported a massive revenue of Rs 8,244 crore in 2023. Moreover, Shahi Exports also supplies clothes to big brands like GAP, H&M, Zara and Walmart.

