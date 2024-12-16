In the US, Kango pursued an MBA in marketing and finance at Baruch College in New York City.

Mayoori Kango, once a cherished figure in Bollywood, has now become a pioneer in the tech sector, demonstrating that life can take unexpected and remarkable turns. Best known for her role in Mahesh Bhatt's 1996 film Papa Kehte Hai, Kango has successfully transitioned from the film industry to the corporate world, where she currently holds the position of Industry Head for AI, Martech, and Media Solutions at Google India. Her journey is a testament to reinvention and resilience. A Fortuitous Beginning in Acting Born in Aurangabad to a mother who was a theatre artist and a father involved in politics, Kango's entry into acting was serendipitous. While accompanying her mother to Mumbai for a film shoot, she encountered director Saeed Akhtar Mirza, who offered her the lead role in his 1995 film Naseem. This film, which addressed the sensitive issue of the Babri Masjid demolition, marked her debut. Although she was initially reluctant—focused on her board exams—Kango decided to take the leap, delivering a performance that garnered acclaim from both critics and audiences. Her role in Naseem caught the eye of Mahesh Bhatt, who cast her in the lead of Papa Kehte Hai. While the film did not perform well commercially, Kango's acting was highly praised, leading to further opportunities. From Bollywood Fame to New Ventures Kango continued to appear in films such as Betaabi (1997), Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet (1999), and Badal (2000). She also made her mark in Telugu cinema, sharing the screen with Mahesh Babu in Vamsi (2000). Her versatility extended to television, where she featured in popular series like Dollar Bahu, Thoda Gham Thodi Khushi, and Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny. However, in 2003, Kango made the courageous choice to step away from the entertainment industry after marrying Aditya Dhillon. She relocated to the United States, paving the way for an impressive career shift.

In the US, Kango pursued an MBA in marketing and finance at Baruch College in New York City. Her academic journey could have taken a different turn—she had successfully cleared the IIT entrance exam and gained admission to IIT Kanpur—but she opted for acting instead of engineering.

With her MBA in hand, she embarked on her corporate career in 2007 as an Associate Media Manager at 360i, a digital advertising agency. Over the years, she developed her skills in digital marketing and media, taking on senior roles at companies such as Resolution Media, Digitas, and Zenith.

In 2012, Kango returned to India and took on the role of Chief Digital Officer at Zenith. After a successful five-year tenure, she transitioned to become Managing Director at Performics, a prominent performance marketing agency. In 2019, she joined Google India as the Head of Industry – Agency Partnership. Today, she leads initiatives in AI, Martech, and Media Solutions, driving innovation and digital transformation for one of the world’s most influential tech companies.

Kango’s LinkedIn profile succinctly reflects her passion: “I love everything about digital media and the possibilities it offers to marketing in the new world. I am always eager to learn and face new challenges.”

From Bollywood sets to corporate boardrooms, Mayoori Kango’s journey exemplifies resilience, reinvention, and the importance of embracing change. Her story serves as an inspiration for anyone looking to forge a new path in life.