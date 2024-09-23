Meet woman, who left house at 15, her first salary was Rs 20, today owns Rs 1000000000 company, she is...

Chinu also participated in the Mrs. India contest, where she was one of the top 10 finalists. In 2004, she married Amit Kala, whom she met while working at Tata Indicom.

Chinu Kala’s journey from hardship to becoming a successful entrepreneur is nothing short of inspirational. Despite facing a difficult childhood, she used those experiences to build herself into the powerhouse she is today. Kala is now the owner of Rubans Accessories, a thriving jewellery brand worth Rs 100 crore.

At just 15, Chinu was forced to leave her home with only Rs 300 and a few clothes. For two days, she slept at a railway station, with no means of support. To make ends meet, she began working as a salesgirl, earning a mere Rs 20 per day.

Fast forward to 2023, Chinu now lives in a luxurious 5000-square-foot home in Bengaluru and drives a BMW 5 Series. However, her success story started with a humble shop in a Bengaluru mall. Despite her achievements, Chinu continues to work tirelessly, putting in 15-hour days to achieve her goal of making Rubans the leading jewellery company in India.

Her early education ended at Class 10 when she left home. Her first job involved selling knives and coasters, and she lived in a hall without basic amenities like a kitchen or washroom.

The turning point in Chinu’s career came when she invested Rs 3 lakh into Rubans Accessories, starting with a small kiosk she ran herself. By 2018, her business had expanded to five kiosks. The pandemic became an opportunity for her as online jewellery sales surged.

Reflecting on her journey, she shared on Instagram, "The first day that I left my parents' home, with only 300 rupees in my pocket, I couldn't really decide how I must eat and survive that day or the days to come. It was that hunger that I think about now while in Rubans." She proudly noted that the company was profitable, with 30 percent of her customers returning.

Chinu’s brand caught national attention when she appeared on Shark Tank earlier this year, securing a Rs 1.5 crore investment. That same day, she made Rs 70 in sales, and within six months, she was managing a small team of three.

Before Rubans, Chinu also ran a salon from her home. Her jewellery business took off, making Rs 29.7 crore in sales in FY21 and Rs 51 crore in FY22. The sharks valued her company at Rs 100 crore, offering Rs 1 crore for 1% equity and Rs 50 lakh as debt.