Business

Meet woman, who left high-paying job to run her father's business, now leads Rs 9000 crore company, she is...

She started her career at Goldman Sachs in New York but soon returned to India to join her father's business in 2001, at the age of 22

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 08:09 AM IST

Meet woman, who left high-paying job to run her father's business, now leads Rs 9000 crore company, she is...
Ameera Shah is a well-known Indian entrepreneur who leads Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, a major chain of pathology labs. She serves as the promoter and managing director of the company, which has a market value of Rs 9,000 crore, according to reports. She is the daughter of Dr Sushil Shah, a pathologist, who founded the company in Mumbai.

Ameera studied commerce at HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. She later moved to the US to earn a degree in finance from the University of Texas. Additionally, she is an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

She started her career at Goldman Sachs in New York but soon returned to India to join her father's business in 2001, at the age of 22. Since then, she has worked hard to grow Metropolis into the successful company it is today.

Under her leadership, Metropolis Healthcare was listed on the stock exchanges in April 2019. Apart from her work at Metropolis, Ameera is a financial investor and business mentor. 

In 2017, she launched Empoweress, a not-for-profit platform aimed at supporting women-led businesses with advice, mentorship, and micro-funding.

Ameera has spoken at many national and international events and was named among the "Fifty Most Powerful Women in Business" by Fortune India in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

