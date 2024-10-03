Twitter
फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

Meet woman, who left high-paying job at Wipro, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, secured AIR...

Kajal cracked the UPSC in 2018 on her fifth attempt, securing the 28th rank. What makes her story even more impressive is that she was balancing a full-time job while preparing for the exam.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 05:46 AM IST

Meet woman, who left high-paying job at Wipro, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, secured AIR...
The UPSC exam is widely known as one of the most challenging in India, attracting hundreds of thousands of aspirants annually, all striving to achieve their dream of becoming IAS officers. This story, however, focuses on the remarkable journey of IAS officer Kajal Jawla.

Kajal cracked the UPSC in 2018 on her fifth attempt, securing the 28th rank. What makes her story even more impressive is that she was balancing a full-time job while preparing for the exam. For nine years, Kajal worked and prepared for the UPSC, dedicating her time after her nine-hour workdays to her studies. She credited her success to her ability to remain focused solely on her work and studies, with her husband managing household responsibilities. Kajal used her commute time, studying for three hours daily in the cab, and maximized her holidays by studying full-time. She crafted unique strategies for each stage of the UPSC exam to ensure her success.

A native of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Kajal completed her B.Tech in Electronic Communication from Mathura in 2010. After finishing her degree, she joined Wipro, earning an impressive annual salary of Rs 23 lakh. However, she eventually chose to leave this lucrative job to pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

