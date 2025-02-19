In an interview, Preeti Adani had said that whenever she feels discouraged, Gautam Adani encourages her and gives her excellent ideas to overcome any problem.

Gautam Adani considers his wife as the pillar of his life. In an interview, he mentioned that Preeti Adani risked her career for his success. He also talked about his marriage and said that when he first met Preeti for marriage, he was very quiet.

Gautam Adani and Preeti had an arranged marriage. Regarding their first meeting, Adani had mentioned that he was very shy. Adani had said, “I was an uneducated man, and she was a doctor, so naturally, there was a bit of a mismatch.” According to media reports, it is said that their marriage was arranged by their families.

Who is Priti Adani?

Preeti was born in Mumbai and later moved to Ahmedabad. She also lived in the United States with her family for some time.

Preeti was very good at studies. She qualified from the Government Dental College and Hospital, Ahmedabad, and pursued her medical studies. However, after marriage, she had to give up her career. In 1996, after marriage, she became the Chairperson of Gautam Adani's NGO, the Adani Foundation.

However, Preeti has no regrets about giving up her career. While tweeting a picture of her husband on his 60th birthday, she wrote, “It's been more than 36 years... I put my career aside and started a new journey with Gautam Adani. Today, when I look back, I feel immense respect and pride for him.”

In an interview, Preeti Adani had said that whenever she feels discouraged, Gautam Adani encourages her and gives her excellent ideas to overcome any problem. She mentioned that when she realized that as a dentist, she would only be able to serve a few people, but by joining the foundation, she could serve millions, she decided to leave her career.