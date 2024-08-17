Meet woman who left abusive marriage, sold tea on cart for 50 paisa, is now worth Rs 100 crore, earns Rs 2 lakh daily by

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Weight loss tips: 7 simple indoor exercises to reduce belly fat

Weight loss tips: 7 simple indoor exercises to reduce belly fat

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 8 foods high in vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 8 foods high in vitamin B12

10 reasons why you should never reheat your tea

10 reasons why you should never reheat your tea

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर क��र करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who left abusive marriage, sold tea on cart for 50 paisa, is now worth Rs 100 crore, earns Rs 2 lakh daily by

Born in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, into a traditional Christian family, Patricia was only 17 years old, when she was married to a Hindu Brahmin guy named Narayan against her wish.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 06:47 PM IST

Meet woman who left abusive marriage, sold tea on cart for 50 paisa, is now worth Rs 100 crore, earns Rs 2 lakh daily by
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Self-made women are the most inspiring people as they have conquered numerous obstacles yet persisted and worked hard to achieve great success in life.

One such motivational success story is of Patricia Narayan, a woman who faced a failed marriage to build a successful business empire. She is a self-made businesswoman and popular restaurateur in Chennai.

Born in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, into a traditional Christian family, Patricia was only 17 years old, when she was married to a Hindu Brahmin guy named Narayan against her wish. After a few months, she got to know that her husband is an abusive drug user. One year into the marriage, she chose to leave home with her two children. She returned to her father’s home and he accepted them. Later, Patricia moved out and became independent. 

Patricia had a major interest in cooking, so she chose to turn it into a career. After getting a financial loan from her mother, she cooked pickles and jams at home. In a single day, she sold out everything. 

To expand her business, Patricia then started a cart near Marina Beach, one of the most busy public spaces in Chennai. She sold one cup of coffee for 50 paise on her initial days. 

Thereafter, she expanded her kiosk and employed two disabled workers to sell snacks, fresh juice, coffee, and tea. Her sales grew to Rs. 700. From 1982 to 2003, she persisted and earned enough to support her family.

Once, the Chairman of the Slum Clearing Board was impressed by her food and invited her to start a canteen at his office. She then opened new branches in every office in Chennai. In 1998, she became a partner in the Sangeetha Restaurant business. 

In 2006, Patricia and her son founded Sandheepha, their first restaurant, in honour of her daughter, who died in a car accident. With 14 locations and more than 200 employees, the Sandeepha Chain of Restaurants is thriving today.

It generates a staggering daily revenue of over Rs 2 lakh, and the total net worth of Patricia Narayan has reached around Rs 100 crore.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to join BJP ahead of assembly polls? He says...

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to join BJP ahead of assembly polls? He says...

Why are camels given snakes to eat? Reason will leave you shocked

Why are camels given snakes to eat? Reason will leave you shocked

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he will do a Hollywood film only if...

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he will do a Hollywood film only if...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new plan offers more benefits than Airtel, unlimited calls at just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new plan offers more benefits than Airtel, unlimited calls at just Rs…

Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhediya saving Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 goes viral, fans call it his 'massiest entry'

Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhediya saving Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 goes viral, fans call it his 'massiest entry'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 foods that may cause heartburn

5 foods that may cause heartburn

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement