Meet woman who left abusive marriage, sold tea on cart for 50 paisa, is now worth Rs 100 crore, earns Rs 2 lakh daily by

One such motivational success story is of Patricia Narayan, a woman who faced a failed marriage to build a successful business empire. She is a self-made businesswoman and popular restaurateur in Chennai.

Born in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, into a traditional Christian family, Patricia was only 17 years old, when she was married to a Hindu Brahmin guy named Narayan against her wish. After a few months, she got to know that her husband is an abusive drug user. One year into the marriage, she chose to leave home with her two children. She returned to her father’s home and he accepted them. Later, Patricia moved out and became independent.

Patricia had a major interest in cooking, so she chose to turn it into a career. After getting a financial loan from her mother, she cooked pickles and jams at home. In a single day, she sold out everything.

To expand her business, Patricia then started a cart near Marina Beach, one of the most busy public spaces in Chennai. She sold one cup of coffee for 50 paise on her initial days.

Thereafter, she expanded her kiosk and employed two disabled workers to sell snacks, fresh juice, coffee, and tea. Her sales grew to Rs. 700. From 1982 to 2003, she persisted and earned enough to support her family.

Once, the Chairman of the Slum Clearing Board was impressed by her food and invited her to start a canteen at his office. She then opened new branches in every office in Chennai. In 1998, she became a partner in the Sangeetha Restaurant business.

In 2006, Patricia and her son founded Sandheepha, their first restaurant, in honour of her daughter, who died in a car accident. With 14 locations and more than 200 employees, the Sandeepha Chain of Restaurants is thriving today.

It generates a staggering daily revenue of over Rs 2 lakh, and the total net worth of Patricia Narayan has reached around Rs 100 crore.