Meet woman who leads Rs 70000000000 company, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, she is daughter of…

Bisleri International, one of India's top packaged drinking water companies last year made headlines by announcing its entry into the carbonated beverages market. Under the leadership of Jayanti Chauhan, Bisleri launched three new sub-brands: Rev, Pop, and Spyci Jeera, aimed at the growing markets for fizzy colas, orange-flavored drinks, and cumin beverages. Notably, Bisleri had already been offering carbonated drinks through its Bisleri Limonata brand, and this initiative underscores Jayanti's ambitious plans to expand the company's market footprint.

However, Jayanti faced a challenging journey when she took charge of Bisleri. Her father and company’s chairman Ramesh Chauhan, was considering selling the company to the Tata Group for around Rs 7,000 crore, citing his age and the lack of a clear successor.

Jayanti who is the only child of Ramesh Chauhan was initially hesitant to take on the role. But she eventually reconsidered her stance and decided to lead Bisleri. This crucial decision led to the downfall of the planned deal with Tata. Jayanti has been involved with Bisleri since she was 24 and currently holds the position of Vice Chairperson. She worked alongside her father and took over the management of the company's Delhi office.

Prior to Bisleri's foray into the soft drink market, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) had acquired the famous Campa brand from New Delhi-based Pure Drinks Group. The move was to revive the Campa Cola brand to challenge Coca-Cola and PepsiCo in India. Experts predict that Bisleri's entry will pose a challenge to Reliance's aspirations in the soft drink sector.

Moreover, the Tata Group has also redirected its efforts toward expanding its own mineral water brands, such as Tata Copper+ and Himalayan. This move heightens the competition in the bottled water and beverage markets, positioning Jayanti Chauhan to take on not only Mukesh Ambani but also Ratan Tata's group.

Jayanti Chauhan who is the sole heir to Bisleri’s Rs 7,000 crore business empire grew up in New York, Delhi, and Mumbai. She earned her degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles. Additionally, she studied fashion styling at Istituto Marangoni in Milan and focused on Fashion Photography and Styling at the London College of Fashion.

