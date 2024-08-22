Meet woman who leads Rs 219146 crore company, stays away from limelight, her illustrious father is…

Her career at Vedanta began in 2013 when she joined the board as a non-executive director. In this role, she has been instrumental in spearheading corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives that have become a cornerstone of Vedanta's operations

In a world dominated by billionaires making headlines, one name remains surprisingly low-profile: Priya Agarwal Hebbar. While her father, Anil Agarwal, is renowned as the "Metal King" of India, it’s Priya who silently yet powerfully steers significant responsibilities at Vedanta, away from the public eye.

Born into a business dynasty, Priya Agarwal Hebbar's journey is one of both privilege and purpose. Unlike many who bask in the limelight of their family's success, Priya has chosen a quieter path, one marked by a deep commitment to responsible and inclusive business practices. With a degree in Economics from the University of Warwick, Priya's academic grounding laid the foundation for her insightful approach to business.

Priya currently holds the position of Chairperson at Hindustan Zinc Limited, one of the Vedanta group companies with a market cap of Rs 219146 crore. and serves as a Director at Vedanta Limited. Her contributions extend beyond the boardroom. As a co-founder of YODA (Youth Organization for the Protection of Animals) and TACO (Animal Care Organization), Priya’s passion for animal welfare is evident, showcasing her multifaceted personality.

Her career at Vedanta began in 2013 when she joined the board as a non-executive director. In this role, she has been instrumental in spearheading corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives that have become a cornerstone of Vedanta's operations. From promoting sustainable development to championing diversity and inclusion, Priya's influence is quietly transforming Vedanta into a more socially responsible enterprise.

Despite her significant role, Priya’s net worth remains less publicised, the family's net worth was estimated at Rs 16874 crore by Forbes in 2022. Married to businessman Venkatesh Hebbar and mother to a daughter, Mahi, Priya leads a life that is as private as it is impactful, balancing corporate leadership with personal commitments.

In the shadow of her father’s towering presence, Priya Agarwal Hebbar is crafting her own legacy, one that speaks volumes in silence.