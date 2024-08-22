Meet woman who leads Rs 219146 crore company, stays away from limelight, her illustrious father is…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This company of Ratan Tata sees massive gain after acquisition of iPhone plant, revenue skyrockets to Rs...

Meet man who is set to challenge Mukesh Ambani in retail sector, Ratan Tata is his..

Adani Group to cut down debt, planning to sell stakes of…

Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal, Vodafone Idea receive special request from Samsung, Nokia, it is…

What is the fine for running red light in Pakistan? The answer will surprise you

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This company of Ratan Tata sees massive gain after acquisition of iPhone plant, revenue skyrockets to Rs...

This company of Ratan Tata sees massive gain after acquisition of iPhone plant, revenue skyrockets to Rs...

Meet man who is set to challenge Mukesh Ambani in retail sector, Ratan Tata is his..

Meet man who is set to challenge Mukesh Ambani in retail sector, Ratan Tata is his..

Adani Group to cut down debt, planning to sell stakes of…

Adani Group to cut down debt, planning to sell stakes of…

Stunning images of outer space captured by NASA

Stunning images of outer space captured by NASA

Foods that can weaken your bone, joint and muscles

Foods that can weaken your bone, joint and muscles

8 most terrifying predators in wild

8 most terrifying predators in wild

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who leads Rs 219146 crore company, stays away from limelight, her illustrious father is…

Her career at Vedanta began in 2013 when she joined the board as a non-executive director. In this role, she has been instrumental in spearheading corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives that have become a cornerstone of Vedanta's operations

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 07:21 PM IST

Meet woman who leads Rs 219146 crore company, stays away from limelight, her illustrious father is…
Priya Agarwal Hebbar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a world dominated by billionaires making headlines, one name remains surprisingly low-profile: Priya Agarwal Hebbar. While her father, Anil Agarwal, is renowned as the "Metal King" of India, it’s Priya who silently yet powerfully steers significant responsibilities at Vedanta, away from the public eye.

Born into a business dynasty, Priya Agarwal Hebbar's journey is one of both privilege and purpose. Unlike many who bask in the limelight of their family's success, Priya has chosen a quieter path, one marked by a deep commitment to responsible and inclusive business practices. With a degree in Economics from the University of Warwick, Priya's academic grounding laid the foundation for her insightful approach to business.

Priya currently holds the position of Chairperson at Hindustan Zinc Limited, one of the Vedanta group companies with a market cap of Rs 219146 crore. and serves as a Director at Vedanta Limited. Her contributions extend beyond the boardroom. As a co-founder of YODA (Youth Organization for the Protection of Animals) and TACO (Animal Care Organization), Priya’s passion for animal welfare is evident, showcasing her multifaceted personality.

Her career at Vedanta began in 2013 when she joined the board as a non-executive director. In this role, she has been instrumental in spearheading corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives that have become a cornerstone of Vedanta's operations. From promoting sustainable development to championing diversity and inclusion, Priya's influence is quietly transforming Vedanta into a more socially responsible enterprise.

Despite her significant role, Priya’s net worth remains less publicised, the family's net worth was estimated at Rs 16874 crore by Forbes in 2022. Married to businessman Venkatesh Hebbar and mother to a daughter, Mahi, Priya leads a life that is as private as it is impactful, balancing corporate leadership with personal commitments.

In the shadow of her father’s towering presence, Priya Agarwal Hebbar is crafting her own legacy, one that speaks volumes in silence.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Made in Rs 15 crore, this regional film with no action, romance, broke box office records, won National Award, earned...

Made in Rs 15 crore, this regional film with no action, romance, broke box office records, won National Award, earned...

Meet man who is not from IIT, IIM, built Rs 89237 crore company, became West Bengal’s richest man, his net worth is…

Meet man who is not from IIT, IIM, built Rs 89237 crore company, became West Bengal’s richest man, his net worth is…

Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukherjee arrested in Kolkata, details inside

Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukherjee arrested in Kolkata, details inside

Rajnish Wellness Secures Landmark Deal With Indian Railways: Stock Poised For Major Growth As Ayurvedic Market Expands

Rajnish Wellness Secures Landmark Deal With Indian Railways: Stock Poised For Major Growth As Ayurvedic Market Expands

J-K Earthquake: Back-to-back quakes strike Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

J-K Earthquake: Back-to-back quakes strike Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement