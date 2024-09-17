Meet woman, who leads father's company that started from small dairy unit, now worth Rs 2211 crore, she is…

Her strategic mindset has positioned Parag Milk Foods to tap into emerging market trends, while her leadership is pushing the company into new growth phases

In the fast-paced world of Indian business, success stories of family-led enterprises often carry hidden layers of resilience, growth, and leadership. One such remarkable tale is that of Akshali Shah, a second-generation entrepreneur who has quietly risen through the ranks to help her father steer Parag Milk Foods Ltd, a dairy conglomerate worth Rs 2,556 crore.

Akshali’s journey began not with fanfare but with humble beginnings as a management trainee in 2010. Despite being the founder’s daughter, she carved her path through hard work and dedication. Today, at 33, she holds the role of Executive Director at Parag Milk Foods, responsible for overseeing the company’s strategic direction in sales, marketing, and high-value product lines like Pride of Cows and Avvatar, a sports nutrition brand.

Her rise through the company mirrors her father, Devendra Shah’s, story. He founded Parag Milk Foods as a small dairy unit in Manchar, Pune, in 1992. Under his guidance, the company grew into a household name, with well-known brands like Gowardhan and Go under its portfolio. Akshali’s addition brought a fresh perspective, combining tradition with modern strategies.

Akshali's expertise, gained through an MBA from S.P. Jain University and 14 years of hands-on industry experience, has been crucial in launching new business lines and diversifying the company’s portfolio. Her strategic mindset has positioned Parag Milk Foods to tap into emerging market trends, while her leadership is pushing the company into new growth phases.

Today, the company boasts a market cap of Rs 2,211 crore, driven by a vision to innovate and meet consumer demands. Akshali’s leadership not only reflects her father’s entrepreneurial spirit but also sets a new benchmark for the next generation of business leaders in India.