Manasi seems to slide so smoothly into the management slot, handling and driving companies like Toyota Engine India Limited and Kirloskar Toyota Textile Private Limited forward even with the critical partnership they were then on with Toyota Motor Corp.

Manasi Kirloskar Tata is now the emerging face of the Kirloskar Group, spearheading crucial roles after her father, Vikram Kirloskar, passed away on November 2022. Manasi Kirloskar Tata was born on August 7, 1990, and is presently the Chairman of Kirloskar Joint Venture Private Limited, an essential part of the 130-year-old conglomerate worth ₹13,844 crore. Manasi seems to slide so smoothly into the management slot, handling and driving companies like Toyota Engine India Limited and Kirloskar Toyota Textile Private Limited forward even with the critical partnership they were then on with Toyota Motor Corp.

Her leadership journey was preceded by her tenure on the board of Toyota Kirloskar Motors Private Limited, where she was later appointed Vice Chairman. Manasi’s strategic role has gained significance with the launch of Toyota’s second hybrid vehicle in India, underscoring her contributions to innovation and sustainability.

Educated from the Rhode Island School of Design, where she was awarded a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, Manasi is an artist in her management as well, and her global perspective continues to inspire her. Her artistic sensibilities are combined with more traditional practices blended with modern technology, positioning the Kirloskar Group as an innovative enterprise, and she has been recognized as the first Young Business Champion for the United Nations SDGs in India.

Manasi is associated with another legendary business family in personal life—she got married to Neville Tata, the son of Noel Tata and the nephew of Ratan Tata, in 2019. While being married to high-profile relatives, she doesn't attract too much attention of media on professional activities.

Balancing a rich heritage with contemporary vision, Manasi Kirloskar Tata not only advances her family's legacy but also contributes to the growth of the Indian economy. Her journey stands as a testament to her innovative leadership, dedication, and ability to inspire others in the business world.