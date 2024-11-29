Today, Nadia serves as Parle Agro’s Chief Marketing Officer and Joint Managing Director, roles that reflect her pivotal influence.

While most teenagers were busy navigating social media or spending time with friends, Nadia Chauhan set her sights on a different path. At just 17, she stepped into her family’s business, marking the beginning of an extraordinary journey that transformed Parle Agro into a powerhouse with annual revenues of ₹8,500 crore.

Parle Agro, established in 1985 by Prakash Chauhan, was generating ₹300 crore in revenue when Nadia joined in 2003. Recognizing the risks of relying heavily on a single product—Frooti—she championed diversification. Her first major success came in 2005 with the launch of Appy Fizz, which opened the door for a wave of innovative offerings.

Driven by a bold vision, Nadia introduced India to its first packaged Nimboo Pani and spearheaded the revitalization of Frooti in 2015, featuring Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. Alongside her sister, she expanded the company’s manufacturing capabilities and focused on building a broader product portfolio. Under her leadership, Bailey, the company’s packaged drinking water brand, scaled up to a ₹1,000 crore business. Her approach also emphasized affordability, exemplified by the introduction of the ₹5 pack of Frooti, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Today, Nadia serves as Parle Agro’s Chief Marketing Officer and Joint Managing Director, roles that reflect her pivotal influence. By 2017, the company’s revenue had surged to ₹4,200 crore, and by 2023, it reached an impressive ₹8,500 crore. With a vision to grow the company’s brand value to ₹10,000 crore by 2030 and expand its presence to 4 million outlets, Nadia continues to redefine success for the family business.