Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This man started business at age 60, suffered Rs 15 crore loss, now company’s worth is over Rs 2000 crore, his son is….

Meet woman who joined family business at 17, turned it into Rs 8500 crore empire, now she plans to…

Meet one of India's youngest CEOs who heads Rs 101406 crore company, but was outperformed by her two-year-old son in…

Meet man who failed in graduation in many subjects, went on to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC with AIR...

DNA TV Show: Sting operation reveals illegal business of coaching centres

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This man started business at age 60, suffered Rs 15 crore loss, now company’s worth is over Rs 2000 crore, his son is….

Meet woman who joined family business at 17, turned it into Rs 8500 crore empire, now she plans to…

Ajay Devgn’s NY VFXWAALA announces partnership with Swedish studio GBK for international expansion

9 most-awaited south Indian films to stream on Prime Video in 2024

Vegetarian foods with more iron than spinach 

7 foods that damage intestine

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Prime Video releases first looks of Mirzapur 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 3; fans ask 'release date kahaan hai'

India's biggest flop had 6 superstars, Amitabh Bachchan rejected it, took 5 years to finish, government also lost crores

Kanguva sizzle teaser: 'Gallant, ruthless, ferocious' Suriya goes up against Bobby Deol, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who joined family business at 17, turned it into Rs 8500 crore empire, now she plans to…

Nadia Chauhan is a wonderful and inspiring woman who joined her family business at the age of 17, when most teenage children do not know which career to pursue.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 05:54 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Nadia Chauhan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

At the age of adolescence, we either keep ourselves busy on social media or spend the majority of our time having fun with friends, but Nadia Chauhan is a wonderful and inspiring woman who joined her family business at the age of 17, when most teenage children do not know which career to pursue. Let’s delve into the story of Nadia Chauhan, who turned her family business into Rs 8500 crore empire. 

Parle Agro is an Indian food and beverage company that was founded in 1985 by Prakash Chauhan. Nadia Chauhan, Prakash Chauhan's daughter, joined the company in 2003 at the age of 17, when the company's revenue was just Rs 300 crore. Nadia noticed that the company's revenue was heavily reliant on a single product, Frooti, and set out to change that. She launched Appy Fizz in 2005, which was a successful product, and helped the company introduce other products. 

Later, she also launched India's first packaged Nimboo Pani. Nadia and her sister invested in several new manufacturing units and relaunched Frooti in 2015, with the face of Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador. After many successes, the company's packaged drinking water, Bailey, became a Rs 1000 crore business. Nadia aims to make the company a Rs 10,000 crore brand by 2030. According to BT reports, she now has her target set on a more ambitious goal: growing her company to a base of Rs 30,000 crore in revenue annually in the future and also looking to double Parle’s distribution to reach 4 million outlets. Despite her early success with the value-added dairy brand SMOODH and its reasonably priced Rs 10 packs, she is now bringing the formula to Frooti with a new Rs 5 pack that she thinks has the potential to attract consumers.

Currently, Nadia Chauhan is the chief marketing officer and joint managing director of Parle Agro. Her older sister, Schauna Chauhan, is the CEO of the company. Nadia is responsible for strategy, sales, marketing, and R&D. She did her graduation from HR College of Commerce and Economics. In the year 2017, the company recorded a turnover of Rs 4200 crore, and in the year 2023, around Rs 8500 crore, as per BT. Nadia has played a major role in scripting the turnaround of the company. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet one of India's youngest CEOs who heads Rs 101406 crore company, but was outperformed by her two-year-old son in…

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe sacked from show due to this reason

DNA TV Show: Sting operation reveals illegal business of coaching centres

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi to address 2nd public meeting in Karnataka today

Meet man, once lived in basement without toilet, built Rs 33000 crore company, he is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement