Meet woman who joined family business at 17, turned it into Rs 8500 crore empire, now she plans to…

At the age of adolescence, we either keep ourselves busy on social media or spend the majority of our time having fun with friends, but Nadia Chauhan is a wonderful and inspiring woman who joined her family business at the age of 17, when most teenage children do not know which career to pursue. Let’s delve into the story of Nadia Chauhan, who turned her family business into Rs 8500 crore empire.

Parle Agro is an Indian food and beverage company that was founded in 1985 by Prakash Chauhan. Nadia Chauhan, Prakash Chauhan's daughter, joined the company in 2003 at the age of 17, when the company's revenue was just Rs 300 crore. Nadia noticed that the company's revenue was heavily reliant on a single product, Frooti, and set out to change that. She launched Appy Fizz in 2005, which was a successful product, and helped the company introduce other products.

Later, she also launched India's first packaged Nimboo Pani. Nadia and her sister invested in several new manufacturing units and relaunched Frooti in 2015, with the face of Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador. After many successes, the company's packaged drinking water, Bailey, became a Rs 1000 crore business. Nadia aims to make the company a Rs 10,000 crore brand by 2030. According to BT reports, she now has her target set on a more ambitious goal: growing her company to a base of Rs 30,000 crore in revenue annually in the future and also looking to double Parle’s distribution to reach 4 million outlets. Despite her early success with the value-added dairy brand SMOODH and its reasonably priced Rs 10 packs, she is now bringing the formula to Frooti with a new Rs 5 pack that she thinks has the potential to attract consumers.

Currently, Nadia Chauhan is the chief marketing officer and joint managing director of Parle Agro. Her older sister, Schauna Chauhan, is the CEO of the company. Nadia is responsible for strategy, sales, marketing, and R&D. She did her graduation from HR College of Commerce and Economics. In the year 2017, the company recorded a turnover of Rs 4200 crore, and in the year 2023, around Rs 8500 crore, as per BT. Nadia has played a major role in scripting the turnaround of the company.