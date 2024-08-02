Meet woman, who is related to Ratan Tata, might be the next generation leader of the Tata Group, she is…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's fifty in vain as India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI ends in a tie

Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied from DU, father also left his royal title to become IAS…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

8 animals with weakest bones

8 animals with weakest bones

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, who is related to Ratan Tata, might be the next generation leader of the Tata Group, she is…

Her academic journey took her through the halls of the University of Warwick and Bayes Business School in the UK, equipping her with the skills needed to navigate the complex world of business

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 06:02 AM IST

Meet woman, who is related to Ratan Tata, might be the next generation leader of the Tata Group, she is…
Maya Tata, step-niece of the legendary Ratan Tata and holds a significant position in the Tata empire
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hidden from the public eye, yet standing on the brink of steering one of India's most influential business empires, Maya Tata, at 34, emerges as an essential figure within the Tata Group. Known for her discreet presence, Maya is the step-niece of the legendary Ratan Tata and holds a significant position in the Tata empire.

Born to Noel Tata and Aloo Mistry, Maya boasts an impressive lineage. Her father, Noel Tata, is Ratan Tata's half-brother, while her mother, Aloo Mistry, is the sister of the late Cyrus Mistry, the former Chairman of the Tata Group. The Mistry family, with its substantial 18.4% stake in Tata Sons through Cyrus Investments Private and Sterling Investment Group, further intertwines Maya's heritage with the Tata legacy.

Despite her youth, Maya has already made notable strides within the Tata Group. Her academic journey took her through the halls of the University of Warwick and Bayes Business School in the UK, equipping her with the skills needed to navigate the complex world of business. She began her career at the Tata Opportunities Fund, a leading private equity fund within Tata Capital, where she excelled in portfolio management and investor relations.

Transitioning to Tata Digital, Maya played an important role in the launch of the Tata Neu app, a significant milestone for the conglomerate. Her contributions have not gone unnoticed, as she now serves as one of the six board members of the Tata Medical Centre Trust. This Kolkata-based cancer hospital, inaugurated by Ratan Tata in 2011.

The recent reports from the Economic Times highlight Maya's growing influence within the Tata Group. As she prepares to take on even greater responsibilities, her discreet yet impactful presence marks her as a key player in the future of the Tata empire. With the Tata Sons' AGM on the horizon, speculation abounds regarding Maya's evolving role in the company's next chapter. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Vedaa trailer: John Abraham protects Sharvari, trains her to wage war against social evils, fans say 'full mass blast'

Vedaa trailer: John Abraham protects Sharvari, trains her to wage war against social evils, fans say 'full mass blast'

Meet actress who made superhit debut, fell in love with a star player, was betrayed, then got married secretly, is now..

Meet actress who made superhit debut, fell in love with a star player, was betrayed, then got married secretly, is now..

Deepika Padukone welcomes a baby boy? Here’s the truth behind Ranveer Singh’s viral photo with baby

Deepika Padukone welcomes a baby boy? Here’s the truth behind Ranveer Singh’s viral photo with baby

Meet man, who is called Dhirubhai Ambani's 'third son', close friend of Mukesh Ambani, was once a billionaire, is now..

Meet man, who is called Dhirubhai Ambani's 'third son', close friend of Mukesh Ambani, was once a billionaire, is now..

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches new prepaid plans with OTT benefits for just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches new prepaid plans with OTT benefits for just Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement