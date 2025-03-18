Roshni Nadar Malhotra who is the daughter of Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL Technologies, has become India’s richest woman who has climbed the ladder of richest Indians 2025 and is only behind Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries and Gautam Adani, owner of the Adani Group.

How Roshni Nadar Malhotra became India’s richest woman?

Roshni Nadar Malhotra’s father Shiv Nadar gifted her daughter his 47 percent stake in HCL corporation and Vama Delhi this month. After receiving this share, Roshni Nadar Malhotra now owns 44.17 per cent from Vama Delhi and 0.17 per cent from HCL Corp, according to regulatory filings, and has become the tech company’s largest shareholder with the net worth of Rs 84,000 crore ($10 billion).

Who is Roshni Nadar Malhotra?

Roshni Nadar Malhotra has many accolades to her name. Starting from being the daughter of one of India’s biggest tech company, she is the executive director and CEO of HCL Technologies. Apart from HCL, she also holds the position of the global board director at The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and serves as an independent director at HDFC Asset Management Company.

She joined the company at the age of 27 and before working here she was a well-reputed journalist who worked in many well-known international media companies like CNBC, CNN and Sky News. Her abilities expand to arts field as well as she is a skilled classical singer.

She completed her schooling from Delhi’s Vasant Valley School after which she earned her graduation degree at Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, and then doing masters in communication with radio, TV, and film as the main subjects. She also holds an MBA degree from Kellogg School of Management.

In 2018, Roshni founded The Habitats Trust, dedicated to preserving India's natural ecosystems and native species. Additionally, as a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, Roshni is spearheading innovative reforms in India's education sector.