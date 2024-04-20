Meet woman who has managed Shah Rukh Khan's career for 12 years, her salary is...

Shah Rukh Khan has had Pooja Dadlani, a Mumbai native, as his manager since 2012.

Every successful actor has a committed manager guiding the ship behind them. In the remarkable Bollywood career of Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Dadlani does a fantastic job in that role. She is a valuable member of the family and goes above and beyond as a manager, contributing greatly to SRK's accomplishments.

Shah Rukh Khan has had Pooja Dadlani, a Mumbai native, as his manager since 2012. Her responsibilities go far beyond just keeping track of his schedule. She is the gatekeeper of his professional affairs, including legal matters. She manages the operations of his businesses, which include Red Chillies Entertainment and the Kolkata Knight Riders of the Indian Premier League.

Numerous media reports claim that Pooja Dadlani receives an incredible salary of between Rs. 7 and Rs. 9 crores annually for her multifarious role. Her high income is evident in her commitment to her work and her significant contribution to the Bollywood superstar's career.

Pooja Dadlani's lavish lifestyle is proof of her prosperity. Her estimated net worth of approximately Rs 50 crores is said to be proof of her ability to handle her personal finances and SRK's career skillfully. She also owns a lavish multi-crore home in Mumbai that was created by Gauri Khan.