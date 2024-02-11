Meet woman who has earned Rs 155 crore in just seven days by doing...

Twitter
Headlines

'My friend is still....': AB de Villiers issues another apology after Virat Kohli misses England Tests

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

Meet Harjas Singh, Australian batter from Chandigarh who top scored in U19 World Cup final against India

Valentine's Day 2024: 5 unique V-Day traditions from around the world

Watch: Glenn Maxwell slams 109-metre 'monstrous' six during AUS vs WI 2nd T20I

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'My friend is still....': AB de Villiers issues another apology after Virat Kohli misses England Tests

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

Meet Harjas Singh, Australian batter from Chandigarh who top scored in U19 World Cup final against India

10 invaluable lessons to learn from Sudha Murty to become a successful entrepreneur

7 exercises that can help manage high blood pressure

Animals found only in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

Not Shahid Kapoor, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted this superstar for Kabir Singh, he was...

Watch: Usha Uthup sings Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' in Kolkata, video goes viral, fans call her 'better than Cyrus'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who has earned Rs 155 crore in just seven days by doing...

Her success story serves as a testament to the ever-evolving landscape of online entrepreneurship and the boundless opportunities it presents.

article-main

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 06:54 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Making money nowadays might not be as tough as it seems; it's all about trying out different methods. Recently, a video of a woman has gone viral on social media, sparking conversations everywhere. In the video, she reveals a unique way of earning money that has caught everyone's attention.

The video, shared by the account xuan.com.my, is gaining immense popularity. It shows how a woman is earning money online by selling products in just three seconds. Reportedly, she is an online influencer who sells her products through live streams.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ASTRO XUAN (@xuan.com.my)

According to claims, this woman has earned a staggering Rs 155 crores in just seven days through this method. In the viral video, she can be seen swiftly selling not just one or two, but dozens of products in a very short time, capturing the audience's attention.

The woman showcases her products so quickly that viewers have to pay close attention to catch a glimpse. As per a report from November 2023, the woman featured in the video is identified as Zheng Xiang Xiang, a Chinese live streamer. What's remarkable is that she has managed to amass such a fortune in just a week with her unconventional approach.

This viral sensation has left many astonished. The ease with which she accumulates wealth through online sales has sparked interest and admiration among netizens. Her success story serves as a testament to the ever-evolving landscape of online entrepreneurship and the boundless opportunities it presents.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man finds worm in Cadbury chocolate, sparks online outrage

US President Joe Biden says Gaza fighting 'over the top', pushing for a pause

Viral video: Women exchange blows with shoes on Bengaluru bus, internet reacts

Meet IAS officer who scored highest marks in interview in UPSC history, not Tina Dabi or Srushti Deshmukh...

Jaya Bachchan says using 'tu aur tum' in relationship is red flag: 'Have you ever heard me...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE