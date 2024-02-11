Meet woman who has earned Rs 155 crore in just seven days by doing...

Making money nowadays might not be as tough as it seems; it's all about trying out different methods. Recently, a video of a woman has gone viral on social media, sparking conversations everywhere. In the video, she reveals a unique way of earning money that has caught everyone's attention.

The video, shared by the account xuan.com.my, is gaining immense popularity. It shows how a woman is earning money online by selling products in just three seconds. Reportedly, she is an online influencer who sells her products through live streams.

According to claims, this woman has earned a staggering Rs 155 crores in just seven days through this method. In the viral video, she can be seen swiftly selling not just one or two, but dozens of products in a very short time, capturing the audience's attention.

The woman showcases her products so quickly that viewers have to pay close attention to catch a glimpse. As per a report from November 2023, the woman featured in the video is identified as Zheng Xiang Xiang, a Chinese live streamer. What's remarkable is that she has managed to amass such a fortune in just a week with her unconventional approach.

This viral sensation has left many astonished. The ease with which she accumulates wealth through online sales has sparked interest and admiration among netizens. Her success story serves as a testament to the ever-evolving landscape of online entrepreneurship and the boundless opportunities it presents.