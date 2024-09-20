Meet woman, who had broken neck at birth, faced 7 job rejections, now runs Rs 160323 crore company as…

In the face of daunting challenges and multiple rejections, one woman's journey from obscurity to the pinnacle of corporate success reveals the true power of resilience. Meet Radhika Gupta, whose life story defies the ordinary and inspires anyone grappling with adversity.

Born on September 14, 1983, in Pakistan, Radhika Gupta’s early life was marked by frequent relocations due to her father’s role as an Indian diplomat. Despite facing physical and emotional hurdles, including a congenital neck issue and bullying during her formative years, Radhika’s spirit remained unbroken. She attended prestigious institutions like Marymount International School of Rome and later pursued Computer Science Engineering and Mathematics at the University of Pennsylvania, alongside a degree in Economics from Wharton.

Radhika’s path was far from smooth. After graduating, she confronted a series of job rejections that led to a period of severe depression. Yet, her resolve was unwavering. With the support of a friend and professional help, she overcame her mental health struggles and secured a pivotal role at McKinsey, marking a significant turn in her career trajectory.

Radhika’s career took off at Microsoft before she and her husband launched Forefront Capital Management in 2009. Their entrepreneurial venture attracted the attention of Edelweiss, leading to its acquisition in 2014. As the CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Radhika Gupta revolutionised the company’s fortunes, growing its assets from ₹6,700 crore to an impressive Rs 160323 crore by 2023. Her innovative approach led to the introduction of Bharat Bond ETF, India’s first of its kind, and facilitated the acquisition of JP Morgan Mutual Fund, propelling Edelweiss to the top 13 in the industry.

Radhika also made her mark on television as a judge on Shark Tank India, further showcasing her entrepreneurial prowess and commitment to nurturing new talent.