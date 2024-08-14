Meet woman who grew up in orphanage, got married at 16, worked as labourer for Rs 5, then built multi-crore company in…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Fund cited by Hindenburg not...': Mauritius FSC denies offshore fund allegations against SEBI Chief

Viral video: Little girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Radha Kaise Na Jale', watch

Where is UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi now? Find out her current posting

Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: ‘A lot of people opposed me when…’

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Little girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Radha Kaise Na Jale', watch

Viral video: Little girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Radha Kaise Na Jale', watch

Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: ‘A lot of people opposed me when…’

Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: ‘A lot of people opposed me when…’

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film

8 non-dairy calcium-rich foods

8 non-dairy calcium-rich foods

5 stunning images of star cluster captured by NASA

5 stunning images of star cluster captured by NASA

Independence Day 2024: 8 must-watch Bollywood patriotic films

Independence Day 2024: 8 must-watch Bollywood patriotic films

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bangladesh Unrest: Bangladesh Court Initiated Murder Investigation Against Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Unrest: Bangladesh Court Initiated Murder Investigation Against Sheikh Hasina

Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: ‘A lot of people opposed me when…’

Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: ‘A lot of people opposed me when…’

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film

Meet India’s female superstar who dated Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, was accused of ‘buying’ husband; left films for...

Meet India’s female superstar who dated Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, was accused of ‘buying’ husband; left films for...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who grew up in orphanage, got married at 16, worked as labourer for Rs 5, then built multi-crore company in…

With her financial difficulties accentuating, she worked in farm fields for a meagre daily wage of just Rs 5. The transformational moment in her life when a central government scheme helped her get into teaching. But the money wasn’t sufficient and she did a tailoring job at night to survive.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 06:13 AM IST

Meet woman who grew up in orphanage, got married at 16, worked as labourer for Rs 5, then built multi-crore company in…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Some success stories are testament to the power of determination, passion and self-belief. One such inspiring story is of Jyothi Reddy who battled all adversities to become the CEO of a billion-dollar software company. 

She was sent to an orphanage by her daily wager father at 8. The second of five children born in a poor family, studied at a government school while residing in a orphanage. 

She was then forced to get married at 16 and became a mother of two daughters by 18 years of age. 

With her financial difficulties accentuating, she worked in farm fields for a meagre daily wage of just Rs 5. The transformational moment in her life when a central government scheme helped her get into teaching. But the money wasn’t sufficient and she did a tailoring job at night to survive. 

Thereafter, Jyothi did a BA degree from the Dr BR Ambedkar Open University in 1994 and a PG degree from Kakatiya University in 1997. The degrees enabled her to earn more, but at Rs 398 per month, it was still not enough. 

The next momentous point came when a relative visited from US. This made her realise the opportunities abroad. Jyothi then did computer courses and left for the US when she was eligible to work there. 

In the US also, she had to grapple as she worked at a petrol pump, do a babysitter job, among other menial jobs. Her first decent job was as a recruitment professional. In 2021, with savings of $40,000 she founded her own business, Key Software Solutions. The company rose gradually to mark a turnover of $15 million and eventually turned into a billion-dollar company in 2017. The company gradually grew and is now valued at Rs 125 crore.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Big update about Noida International Airport, it has a Ratan Tata connection as...

Big update about Noida International Airport, it has a Ratan Tata connection as...

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji: Indians who have bought British companies

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji: Indians who have bought British companies

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

'It was a hard hit...': Trump recalls assassination attempt in conversation with Elon Musk

'It was a hard hit...': Trump recalls assassination attempt in conversation with Elon Musk

Meet woman, a research scholar who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, got AIR 6, but didn’t became IAS officer due to…

Meet woman, a research scholar who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, got AIR 6, but didn’t became IAS officer due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement