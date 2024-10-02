Business

Meet woman, who got Rs 6400000 job in IT tech giant of Bill Gates, not from IIT, IIM, she is...

The company selected her due to her three years of experience at Infosys and her strong organizational skills.

A girl from Jaipur, hoping to receive a world-class education and make the most of her life, secured admission at IIM Sambalpur. Unbeknownst to her, she would eventually land her dream job with an impressive salary package. Avni Malhotra received a job offer from Microsoft with an outstanding package of Rs 64.61 lakh after successfully navigating through six rounds of interviews. IIM Sambalpur achieved a historic milestone by providing 100% placements for its MBA (2021–2023) class. The top two students who received the highest salaries hailed from Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. The company selected her due to her three years of experience at Infosys and her strong organizational skills. She holds a B.Tech degree in Computer Science. "IIM Sambalpur and the professors that prepared me for this challenging path, I have my sincere gratitude," said Avani Malhotra, a student at IIM Sambalpur. The institute also announced, "With an impeccable track record, the highest salary secured this year is an impressive Rs. 64.61 LPA, a staggering 146.7% increase from last year. There is also a promising increase of 26% in the average and 29% in the median salary."

