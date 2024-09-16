Meet woman, who got married at young age, lost her husband, mother of 3, runs business in...

In February 2020, Nirmala’s husband, Karan Singh Shekhawat, tragically passed away due to a brain hemorrhage, leaving her responsible for their three children and the household

Nirmala Shekhawat from Jodhpur faced a series of challenges after the death of her husband and the onset of the Covid-19 lockdown. Not only did she care for herself, but she also became a pillar of strength for her family. Overwhelmed by difficulties and battling anxiety, Nirmala received immense support from her mother, brother, and sister-in-law, who helped her navigate through these tough times.

In February 2020, Nirmala’s husband, Karan Singh Shekhawat, tragically passed away due to a brain hemorrhage, leaving her responsible for their three children and the household. Just as she was gathering the strength to manage these responsibilities, the nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic further exacerbated her financial struggles. With no professional degree or diploma, as she had married young, Nirmala faced difficulties finding a job.

Despite these daunting challenges, Nirmala refused to give up. Speaking to Navbharat Times Online, she shared how her family’s unwavering support helped her rediscover her capabilities and become financially independent. With only a 12th-grade education, Nirmala has become a role model for local women, starting her own business making traditional Rajasthani snacks.

Amid the financial hardships, Nirmala launched her venture, 'Marwari Manwar,' preparing and selling a variety of Rajasthani breakfast dishes. The journey was far from easy; she initially faced criticism, but she remained determined. Her first order was for just Rs 150, but it fueled her ambition to move forward.

Today, Nirmala’s business has grown, and she is spreading the rich flavors of Rajasthan through homemade pickles, papad, and over 150 types of Rajasthani snacks. Her enterprise now provides employment to about 30 women. She credits her mother, brother, and sister-in-law for helping her find her footing and turn her venture into a success story that started in Jodhpur but has expanded significantly.

Nirmala's mother, an expert in preparing Rajasthani dishes, passed down this culinary legacy, which Nirmala now continues on a larger scale. She emphasizes that all the products are made by hand, without the use of machines, artificial ingredients, or chemicals. Instead of a factory, Nirmala and her team of skilled women work from home, using traditional methods to create each dish.

Nirmala's mission goes beyond business; she is determined to empower women to become self-reliant and resilient. She believes women should face hardships independently rather than relying on others, and she continuously strives to create new opportunities to support them.