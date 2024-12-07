Already grappling with immense challenges, the lockdown added financial strain to her struggles. With no professional degree or diploma to secure a job, Nirmala faced an uphill battle.

In February 2020, Nirmala's life was turned upside down when her husband, Karan Singh Shekhawat, passed away from a brain hemorrhage. Left with the responsibility of three children and an entire household, she was just beginning to gather her strength when the country went into lockdown due to Covid-19. Already grappling with immense challenges, the lockdown added financial strain to her struggles. With no professional degree or diploma to secure a job, Nirmala faced an uphill battle.

Despite these hardships, she refused to give up and wrote an inspiring story of resilience and success. In an interview with Navbharat Times Online, Nirmala shared how her mother, brother, and sister-in-law became her pillars of support during those trying times. They encouraged her to recognize her abilities and helped her gain financial independence.

Armed with determination and the culinary skills passed down by her mother, Nirmala launched her business, Marwari Manwar, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Starting with a small order worth ₹150, she began preparing and selling traditional Rajasthani snacks. Though she initially faced criticism and skepticism, Nirmala persevered, turning her first modest order into the foundation of her thriving enterprise.

Today, Marwari Manwar offers over 150 varieties of Rajasthani snacks, including pickles and papads, made using age-old recipes. Nirmala's business not only preserves traditional flavors but also empowers around 30 women by providing them with employment. Her team works from home, handcrafting every product without the use of machines, chemicals, or artificial materials.

Nirmala credits her family for their unwavering support in helping her stand on her feet. She is now focused on creating more opportunities for women, inspiring them to become self-reliant and tackle challenges with courage. Her journey from adversity to success stands as a testament to the strength of determination and the power of community.