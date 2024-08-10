Meet woman who gave Rs 10000 as loan to her husband to set up Rs 7340000000000 company, she is now...

In 1981, a quiet revolution began in the Indian IT sector, spearheaded not by a man, but by a woman who believed in her husband's dream. Sudha Murty, who had already shattered glass ceilings as the first female mechanical engineer in India, made another bold move. She handed over ₹10,000 from her personal emergency fund to her husband, Narayana Murthy, to set the wheels of Infosys in motion—a company now valued at Rs 7.34 lakh crore.

But who is Sudha Murty, the woman whose initial investment fueled one of India’s most iconic companies? Her journey from a small town in Karnataka to becoming a household name is nothing short of inspiring.

Born into a middle-class family in Hubli, Sudha Murty broke gender barriers by pursuing mechanical engineering at a time when it was unheard of for women to enter the field. She later earned a master’s degree in computer science from the Indian Institute of Science, where she encountered challenges and resistance both at home and in college. Despite these obstacles, she persevered and became the first female engineer to work at Tata Motors, thanks to a strongly-worded letter she penned to JRD Tata protesting gender discrimination in the hiring process.

Sudha Murty's life took a significant turn when she met Narayana Murthy, a brilliant yet reticent software engineer. Despite the challenges of marrying a man with a starkly different personality and ambitions, Sudha supported him unconditionally, even quitting her prestigious job at Tata Motors to assist in his entrepreneurial venture. Infosys was born in 1981 with Sudha’s ₹10,000 contribution—a sum that symbolized her belief in her husband’s vision.

While Narayana Murthy was focused on building Infosys, Sudha not only contributed to the business's success but also managed the household, raised their children, and ensured stability at home. Her unwavering support was instrumental in her husband's achievements. Additionally, Sudha Murty is the Founder-Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization, further highlighting her commitment to social causes.

Sudha Murty's influence extends far beyond her husband’s success. An accomplished writer and philanthropist, she has authored several best-selling books in English and Kannada, and her work in social causes has earned her the Padma Bhushan. Her down-to-earth demeanor and candid life lessons have made her a revered figure across India, especially among the youth.

Today, as a member of the Rajya Sabha, Sudha Murty continues to inspire with her unwavering commitment to social causes and her belief in the power of education. She often reflects on how her journey, from being the only girl in her engineering college to co-founding one of India's largest IT companies, has been driven by determination, resilience, and the simple belief that one person can indeed make a difference.

The story of Sudha Murty is not just about the birth of Infosys; it's about a woman who engineered success in every aspect of her life, from her career to her family, and now, to her nation.